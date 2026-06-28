George Russell's breakthrough, Ferrari's setback as F1 title race shifts again at Austrian GP

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A look of satisfaction and relief was visible on George Russell's face as he reflected on his first victory in 112 days at Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix. The timely win has breathed fresh life into his title campaign, bringing an end to a "tough couple of months" in which he has occasionally looked powerless to stop his first genuine title chance slipping through his fingers.

In the months since he last stood on the top step of the podium at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in March, Russell has had to dig deep both mentally and within the team's data to fully understand where he's been lacking. During that same period, his 19-year-old prodigy of a teammate, Kimi Antonelli, has made consecutive victories in F1 look ludicrously easy and in turn built a significant championship lead.

In Austria, Russell reminded the world, and perhaps even himself, that he isn't out of the picture just yet.

"The last win feels like a long time ago, to be honest," Russell said after Sunday's race. "It's been a tough couple of months with some really tricky races, with races that felt like everything was going against me, then some races with some tough performances.

"Obviously, I've got a really incredible teammate next to me, who week in, week out is delivering some pretty spectacular performances. But I needed a lot of resilience to be able to get back and deliver some strong performances, so to get the last two pole positions, to get the win here this weekend, especially on a track which I don't think is so suited to me, I'm really, really proud."

Russell's win on Sunday, with Antonelli in third place behind Max Verstappen in second, saw the Mercedes driver close the gap to his teammate in the drivers' standings from 50 points to 40. Even with 14 races remaining the deficit remains daunting, but with a swing of 28 points in the last two races and Russell reinstating himself back ahead of Lewis Hamilton in second place in the standings, it's proof that the story of the 2026 title race is still in its formative stages.

Photo by Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

What changed for Russell in Austria?

During the early part of the 2026 season, the narrative being projected by Russell was one of continuous bad luck. Had it not been for an issue in qualifying in China, he might have qualified on pole; had it not been for the timing of the safety car in Japan, he might have beaten Antonelli; had he not retired from the lead in Canada, he might have prevented a 25-point swing in favour of his teammate.

But alongside the bad luck was a much more worrying trend for Russell: a genuine lack of pace compared to Antonelli. The deficit was most clear in Miami and Monaco, but was also present to a lesser extent in Japan, Canada and Spain.

The difference between the two drivers was more exaggerated on low-grip tracks, like Miami and Monaco, where it is easy to get into a downward spiral of sliding the car and overheating the tyres, which in turn leads to less grip, more sliding and more overheating of the rubber.

Over the Monaco weekend, which Antonelli dominated from start to finish, Russell admitted that his teammate's driving style was getting more from the car and its tyres than he could. He said the differences between the two cars was clear in the data, and it started to dawn on him that he could no longer drive this year's Mercedes in the same way he had driven every other Mercedes in his career.

All those cars since 2022 were built to the last set of regulations, which featured more downforce and wider tyres. Those cars were not without their challenges, especially for Mercedes, but changes to the rules for 2026 have made this year's cars more prone to sliding while also having narrower tyres.

And while Russell has struggled to adapt to the changes, Antonelli, who never looked truly comfortable in his debut season in 2025, seems to have benefited from the blank sheet of paper offered by the 2026 cars in his sophomore year. On Sunday, Russell revealed that at recent races he has been through an extensive process of unpicking old habits to drive his car in a less intuitive -- but ultimately faster -- way.

"The team have done a really incredible job to sort of put some real answers down why the performances were not good," he said. "Monaco and Montreal were two really tough races for me, and I didn't leave either of them looking at the data thinking, 'Where is the issue?' It was clear what the problem was, and it was clear how we could maybe solve that.

"And when we looked through some historical data, there were some trends of this, and it's all just been exacerbated with this new car. So, coming into this race weekend, I think maybe my previous approach, it would have really hurt me on a track like this.

"I drove the race very different [today] and quite abnormally, to be honest, to manage the tyres, and it worked quite well. So, I need to get this further understanding.

"Last year, we were four years into those tyres that we were running with, and I think I really knew in my locker how to handle the tyres at hot tracks, cold tracks, smooth surface, rough surfaces. And this year, I don't, to be honest. So, I'm rebuilding that and the team has done a great job to sort of steer me in the right direction."

What happened to Antonelli in Austria?

Russell's victory in Austria could easily have been derailed a day earlier when Verstappen crashed ahead of him at Turn 9 in the final session of qualifying. Arguably, the resulting single yellow flag should have been immediately upgraded to double-waved yellows (the double yellows eventually came out 15 seconds later), which would have resulted in Russell's pole position lap being deleted and him starting from fourth on the grid behind Antonelli.

But with just the single yellow flag on display as Russell approached Turn 9, he only had to demonstrate a clear lift off the throttle to comply with the regulations, which he did while sacrificing just 0.16 seconds of lap time to his nearest rival, Charles Leclerc.

The less experienced Antonelli was behind Russell on the circuit and was on a lap that was tracking towards a second place grid slot alongside his teammate. But when he came across the single-waved yellow flag at Turn 9, he mistook it for double-waved yellows and aborted his lap, leaving him fourth on the grid.

Kimi Antonelli has had setbacks on back-to-back F1 weekends. Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images

In a season in which Antonelli has so often looked like the finished article, it was a reminder of his relative lack of experience and, perhaps, naivety. In contrast, Russell read the flag situation correctly, measured his response perfectly, and still completed one of the greatest qualifying laps of his career.

Along with Antonelli's overly aggressive start to Sunday's race, in which he left the track three times in two laps trying to overtake the Ferrari of Leclerc in front of him, it was a rare race this season in which the vast gulf in experience between the Mercedes drivers was evident.

"The first few corners, this is where his race got lost," team principal Toto Wolff said after the race. "Full attack mode, missing braking in Turn 1, missing braking in Turn 3, missing braking in Turn 4. But as I said, this is exactly what I expect from him.

"You know, like yesterday, the yellow [in qualifying], that's never going to happen to him in his life again -- to not see whether it's a double yellow or a single yellow. In the same way today, he just wanted to be right there on George, he wanted to be right behind the head and that cost him a position or two."

Despite Antonelli's mistakes, he was still blisteringly fast in the race. Even with the lost time trying to pass Leclerc, which also allowed Verstappen to get ahead of him on the second lap, Antonelli finished just 1.986 seconds off Russell and was the fastest driver on the track in the closing stages. Russell may have unlocked extra performance from changes to his driving style, but Antonelli's race pace was still the benchmark.

What happened to the Ferrari threat?

Perhaps more surprising than the relative performances of the two Mercedes drivers in Austria was the absence of Ferrari from the fight at the front. Leclerc and Hamilton qualified second and third respectively, but as Hamilton attempted to stick with Russell in the early stages of the race, the car that won the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix two weeks ago was found lacking in both outright performance and tyre degradation.

"I think it's more of a reality check," Hamilton said. "We don't know why we were so competitive on Sunday in Barcelona.

"That's a very strong track for me, I chose a strategy that from experience I knew would work, with the degradation that we had it was like 2021. But then today I think we were hit more with reality which is we do still have a good car but we are down compared to Mercedes just on pace -- they just are quicker and we have to keep developing.

"It doesn't mean we can't close that gap [but] that one win doesn't mean we are going to be beating them all the time, it's the opposite, we've got a lot of work to do to try. We still have to just continue to add performance to the car, particularly power is where we're going to keep working."

In Hamilton's place, Verstappen's Red Bull emerged as Mercedes' biggest rival. Verstappen's car featured a significant upgrade this weekend, and combined with some magic behind the wheel, the four-time champion levered himself into contention.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen battle for position in Speilberg. Photo by Guido De Bortoli/LAT Images

"What was satisfying is that this was the first time I felt like actually I could fight for the win," Verstappen said. "I do think that the first half of the race, we were more competitive, because for whatever reason in the second half, something felt off on the rear of the car, where everything was just extremely difficult, from bumps, kerbs, traction, it was just completely gone. So that's something that we need to understand again, what went wrong there.

"But still, to be that close to a win, I think is great effort from the team. They have worked really hard to get these upgrades on the car here, and this is the first time, I think, in the race where I felt really competitive. And I could push a bit more. So that is definitely the positive of this weekend."

Above all else, Austria was proof that the narrative of the season is not yet written. Russell has made something of a breakthrough in his understanding of how to get the most from his Mercedes, but it would be hugely premature to mark Austria as a turning point in his battle with Antonelli.

Equally, Hamilton, whose victory in Spain promised to be the first step towards a genuine title battle this season, is still at the mercy of his Ferrari's strengths and weaknesses on each circuit type. Perhaps the one certainty in the sport is that when Verstappen has a car capable of competing at the front, he wrings every drop of performance from it.

"In this sport we tend to, and the same with some competitors, to swing between mania and depression," Wolff said on Sunday evening. "It's like one weekend we're the greatest and we're world champions and this is all fantastic, and the next weekend, five days later, it's a big depression that everything is s---: The upgrade didn't work, the engine is not what we wanted, but the weekend before it was actually the best.

"I think it's important to keep the balance, to keep the neutrality. You're going to have swings in performance. You're going to have DNFs that go in your favour or not. And some you win, some you score solid points, some you lose.

"And it's over the 22 races that we're going to have in the season, hopefully, that you need to optimise on that rather than to swing emotionally and then declare a state of emergency and everything is down the s---ter.

"I mean, if we would have spoken about George 36 hours ago, we would have said this campaign is really not going anywhere and is he ever going to recover. Now, Sunday afternoon, he's the real deal.

"So let's keep the trajectory -- that's important -- and that's why I've never had any doubt that this can go very long in the drivers' championship."