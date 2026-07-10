Belgian Grand Prix 2026: Race start time, how to watch, full schedule, predictions

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Formula 1 heads to one of the most historic races on the calendar, the Belgian Grand Prix.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took victory at the British Grand Prix for the first time in a race that finished under the Safety Car at Silverstone.

Mercedes' George Russell crossed the line in second and it marked his first podium at his home race. He closed the gap in the title championship and is now just 25 points adrift of leader and teammate Kimi Antonelli.

Lewis Hamilton took the final spot on the podium in the other Ferrari after avoiding a penalty for a yellow flag infringement.

So you don't miss a thing, here's everything you need to know for the 10th race of the season.

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- Ferrari's Charles Leclerc takes first victory at British Grand Prix, George Russell second

- FIA confirm safety car message at end of British GP was due to 'software error'

Charles Leclerc won the British Grand Prix. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Belgian Grand Prix schedule

All times in BST

Friday, July 17

Practice One: 12.30 p.m. - 1.30 p.m.

Practice Two: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

Practice 3: 11.30 p.m. - 12.30 p.m.

Qualifying: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 19

Belgian Grand Prix: 2 p.m.

How to watch

Sky Sports has exclusive F1 rights again in 2026 in the U.K., with every session live on Sky Sports F1. The sessions are also on Sky Sports Main Event.

For non-subscribers, highlights of the Belgian Grand Prix will be on free-to-air television on Channel 4.

In the U.S., subscribers can watch every session on Apple TV, via a new F1 channel on the platform.

Spa-Francorchamps

The Belgian Grand Prix is always a race weekend fans and drivers look forward to as the drivers make their way through the high-speed rollercoaster in the Ardennes region.

It's a mix of long straights, dramatic elevation changes and intense fast corners such as Eau Rouge and Raidillon that the drivers love because it tests their ability to the maximum.

The weather is completely unpredictable at Spa and always adds to the drama this circuit brings.

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso labelled it as "probably the best circuit in the world, and every lap you do here is magic."

Circuit: Spa-Francorchamps

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Previous winners

2014: Daniel Ricciardo, Mercedes

2015: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2016: Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2017: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2018: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

2019: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2020: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2021: Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2022: Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2023: Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2024: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2025: Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Other key stats

First F1 race: 1950

Laps: 44 laps of the 7km circuit.

Total race distance: 308km

Lap record: 1:44.701, Sergio Pérez (2024)

Most wins: Michael Schumacher with six (1992, 1995-1997, 2001-2002). Other winners from the current grid are Hamilton (2010, 2015, 2017, 2020, 2024), Leclerc (2019), Verstappen (2021-2023) and Oscar Piastri (2025).

Most poles: Hamilton with six (2008, 2013, 2015, 2017-2018, 2020). Other pole sitters from the current grid are Leclerc (2019, 2023, 2024), Verstappen (2021) and Sainz (2022).

Weather forecast

The weather for the Belgian Grand Prix is forecast to have thundery showers and light winds from Friday through to Sunday. There will be highs of 23 °C.

What happened last year?

Oscar Piastri won the race for McLaren. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

McLaren's Lando Norris took pole position here last year edging out his teammate Piastri by a narrow 0.085 seconds.

Piastri then passed Norris during the first lap to take his sixth victory of the year in a race that was delayed by nearly an hour and a half.

This moved the Australian 16 points clear in the drivers' standings.

Leclerc crossed the line in third ahead of Red Bull's Verstappen, while Russell rounded out the top five in the Mercedes.

Who will win this year?

Ferrari came out on top at the British Grand Prix with Leclerc winning and Hamilton in third. The red outfit also looked strong in qualifying as Leclerc qualified in second and Hamilton behind splitting the Mercedes.

Antonelli suffered some reliability issues with Mercedes which seems to be a running theme this season, even though it is dominant in its performance. It is still expected to be strong in Spa and there was no stopping the Italian youngster last time out.

Red Bull has looked stronger in its performance and could well be in the fight with the front runners, but Verstappen has had reliability issues after a second consecutive rear wing issue at both the British Grand Prix and in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Anything can happen at Spa. Throw weather into the mix, and it has the potential to be the ultimate blockbuster race weekend.

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