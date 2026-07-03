Lewis Hamilton might not take part in British Grand Prix Lego race

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Lewis Hamilton has warned Formula 1 bosses that he will not take part in a Lego race ahead of Sunday's British Grand Prix.

The Press Association understands that Hamilton, along with some of the sport's other stars, have financial reservations about appearing in the sponsors' race -- although the seven-time world champion was the sole driver to indicate he might not take part.

F1 announced on Thursday that all 22 drivers will take to the wheel of the unique cars -- which reach speeds of up to 15mph -- 90 minutes before the main event at Silverstone in front of a 175,000-record crowd.

However, in a press conference three hours later, Hamilton cast doubt over his participation by telling former Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas off microphone in a press conference that he would not do it.

Lewis Hamilton might not take part in the race. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

The Lego race had previously been staged at last year's Miami Grand Prix -- and speaking on Thursday, Hamilton described it "as the most dangerous part of the weekend." On that occasion, Hamilton sat behind Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in a car fit for two.

Here, the cars have individually been prepared for all of the drivers with each vehicle made out of 28,000 Lego bricks.

"It is the most dangerous part of the weekend," said Hamilton at Silverstone. "I let Charles drive last time and it was just hilarious watching everyone crashing into each other.

"So, I don't know whether or not I will be in the Lego car this year.

Pressed as to why he might not take part, and whether sustaining an injury was a consideration, Hamilton, 41, replied: "There is not really much to say on that. That's something I need to take offline."

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Following the press conference, Ferrari tweeted an image of Hamilton's Lego car, and wrote "ready for more chaos on Sunday."

The Italian team are confident Hamilton will still take part in the event, while it is understood F1 officials were planning on speaking to Hamilton about his comments. Lego has been a high-profile partner of F1 since last year.

Hamilton claimed his first Ferrari win at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix in June and heads into the ninth round of the season 46 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

Hamilton has won the British Grand Prix a record nine times and finished on the podium on 14 occasions.

He said: "My engineers have been asking me: 'How did you do it? How do you normally run the car?' So, hopefully I can steer them in the right direction.

"I am really not thinking about winning the trophy. It is not something the drivers actually think about.

"It is about executing the best you can and trying to bring the right energy and absorbing the amazing energy from the fans and, I think, as Nigel (Mansell) said, to get that extra bit of speed from them. I hope that propels us and allows us to close the gap to the guys that are ahead."