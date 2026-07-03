Damon Hill on British GP: 'So much expectation and pressure' for Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris

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Damon Hill has said he believes British drivers at Silverstone are under enormous pressure but has said added the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris have learned how to "give the fans what they want."

A record-breaking 565,000 fans are expected to descend on the British Grand Prix this weekend, packing out the grandstands to roar on their favourite drivers.

There are five British drivers on the grid at Silverstone for the first time in 30 years, including title-chasing George Russell.

Hill, the 1996 world champion, recalled feeling the weight of expectation ahead of his home race.

Damon Hill is at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix. Photo by Jayce Illman/Getty Images

"Obviously it's nice to be a racing driver and come here, but the pressure... It's just so much expectation. You can feel it," Hill told the Press Association.

"When I used to race, you'd come in and you'd look at all the campsites and flags would be waving with your name on it.

"There's all these people willing you on. And you're kind of going 'alright, I better win!'"

Norris, who claimed a maiden victory on home soil last year en route to his first world title, will again have his own 'Landostand' while Hamilton has nine Silverstone victories to his name.

"They're veterans, you know, really," Hill said.

"So, they know what to do with the fans and how to give them what they want.

"It's part of the show, isn't it? It's amazing to see vast numbers of people who pay a lot of money and just look forward to this moment in their year."

Hill is an ambassador with the Williams team with which he won his sole world championship 30 years ago.

It has been a tough first half of the season for the Grove-based team. It missed preseason testing in Barcelona and has struggled with the car being overweight.

But team principal James Vowles explained it has an upgrade ready for Silverstone, with more to come across the next few rounds of the championship.

Hill can see the progress at his former team, adding: "James said when he came that this is a bit like when you buy a house. It's only when you actually get in there that you can see what's needed.

"I think the resources and determination in this team are enough to be able to get the job done.

"But the time is the problem. You have to be racing, you have to be going doubly fast to be able to catch up with the other guys and overtake them. It's no good doing the same speed as them."

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Silverstone is renowned as one of the fastest, most flowing tracks on the Formula 1 calendar but there are fears that the 2026 cars are not suited to the circuit.

The cars are a split of electrical and internal combustion engine power, with the electrical energy primarily recovered under braking.

That has led to fears that the famed high-speed parts of the track could be negated, with Hamilton saying it will become a "completely different track" and Max Verstappen saying the track is not suited to these cars.

"It's an energy poor circuit. That's the term for it, but this is the nature of Formula 1 this season," Hill added.

"There are other circuits where it's not so noticeable. This is going to throw up tactical problems which will make the race interesting. Nobody wants to hear a guy going down the straight and the engine sounding like it's running out of petrol.

"But I've enjoyed this season. I think we've had some really great racing, better racing.

"The cars are a much better chassis for drivers to drive on. I think it's liberated some drivers, they can take a few more liberties, they can express themselves."