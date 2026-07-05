Ferrari's Charles Leclerc takes first victory at British Grand Prix, George Russell second

Russell and Verstappen left confused by lack of speed in the straights (0:53)

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George Russell's bid to win a maiden world championship was dealt a significant boost after Kimi Antonelli failed to score in a dramatic conclusion to Sunday's British Grand Prix, which was won by Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc ended a 624-day winless streak to take the win at Silverstone, but the drama unfolded behind the Monégasque as Antonelli surrendered second place when a suspension failure struck his Mercedes with just 11 laps to go.

In another late twist, Max Verstappen crashed out at Stowe on the 48th lap of 52 while running in third place.

With Verstappen's Red Bull stranded in the gravel in front of 16,000 Lando Norris supporters at the world champion's designated stand, the Safety Car was deployed.

Charles Leclerc has taken victory has Silverstone. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Leader Leclerc and Hamilton both stopped for new tyres, but Russell remained out on track which elevated him to second place.

The Safety Car looked set to peel in to provide a one-lap grandstand finish, but it remained on track, with Leclerc taking the win ahead of Russell and Hamilton. Lando Norris finished fourth.

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Antonelli took the chequered flag in ninth but he was dealt a five second penalty for exceeding track limits as he ran off the circuit on multiple occasions in his "broken" Mercedes to leave him pointless in 16th.

Antonelli's demise has allowed Russell to reduce his rival's championship advantage from 43 points to 25.

Hamilton, who will be hugely aggrieved to have given up second place following a pit-stop behind the safety car, is 32 points back in the title race. He also faces a stewards' investigation for a yellow-flag infringement.