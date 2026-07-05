Christian Horner returns to British GP as 'fan,' first time in paddock since Red Bull sacking

George Russell 'feeling like himself again' after Austrian GP win (1:44)

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Christian Horner has returned to the Formula 1 paddock for the first time since he was sacked by Red Bull and has said he wants to come back to the sport with a team that can win.

The 52-year-old arrived in the Silverstone paddock several hours before Sunday's British Grand Prix.

Horner was relieved of his duties as Red Bull team principal 48 hours after last year's event at Silverstone.

"First time back, great to be back at Silverstone," he told Sky Sports.

"Ultimately I'm a fan, British Grand Prix in town, I've not missed one since 1993 so it's good to be here.

Christian Horner returns to Silverstone. Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"I've enjoyed my time out. I did 20 years straight with the Red Bull guys, was doing other stuff before that, [so it's the] first time I've ever had time to get off [the] hamster wheel."

Horner has been linked with Alpine, Aston Martin and also Chinese car manufacturer BYD to lead a possible 12th team on the grid.

"I'd only look at doing the right thing, something that had an opportunity to win at the end of the day," Horner said.

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"F1 is such a great place, racing has been super this year. Interest in F1 is sky high, so much interest of people from that want to get involved in F1. We'll see, I'm in no rush.

"There's so much interest, BYD are a huge company. So much speculation. I've been going to every team on the grid so far! Here as a fan today.

"Aston Martin is a great British brand, sad to see them struggling as they are. So much speculation."