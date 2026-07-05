Lewis Hamilton took part in Lego race at British GP despite doubt, Fernando Alonso wins

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Lewis Hamilton did not go through with his threat to skip the Lego race as the grid's stars enjoyed another chaotic prerace event at the British Grand Prix.

The 41-year-old cast doubt over whether he would take part in the event during Thursday's news conference, branding it "the most dangerous part of the weekend" after a previous Lego race in Miami last season.

But he was among the 22 drivers taking to the grid, while FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem was also driving around in his own minicar.

Lewis Hamilton took part in the Lego race. Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images

There was a moment of misfortune early on as Ben Sulayem and a number of drivers got stuck in the Silverstone gravel, some having to lift their vehicles out in order to get moving.

Carlos Sainz jumped on board with former teammate Lando Norris to complete his trip around the track, while the drivers continued to go off road.

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The race was won by Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, which may rub salt into the wounds of the British team who is consistently running at the back of the field during a miserable season.

Individual cars were constructed for the grid's stars, with each vehicle made out of 28,000 Lego bricks, following the success of last year's Miami event -- where teammates shared one car.