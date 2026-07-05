- British Grand Prix: Max Verstappen swears repeatedly as Red Bull car spins out of podium place

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Max Verstappen swore repeatedly about his Red Bull car after spinning out of a podium place in the final laps of the British Grand Prix, saying he is getting "really fed up" with how Formula 1 is going for him currently.

Verstappen was running in third when he lost control of his car, spinning out and into the gravel at Stowe right in front of the Lando Norris Grandstand.

After his car came to a stop, the Dutchman swore over the radio.

"I'm stuck, mate," Verstappen said. "F--- this car, f---! Unbelievable. F--- this."

Verstappen later confirmed the Silverstone spin was a similar failure to the one which had seen him spin out of qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend.

When someone in the media pen mentioned his expletive filled radio message, he replied: "Well, at that point it's super dangerous because you can really hurt yourself two times, I was lucky in Austria, I was lucky here, but that's why you get really fed up with it."

The four-time world champion has been feeling exasperated with both his Red Bull's lack of competitiveness and Formula 1's new cars this year.

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He said it has been difficult to keep a positive frame of mind.

"I mean, it would be a very zen person to be optimistic at the moment with what's happening again this weekend.

"I'm sorry, but it's just like that. I need a few days to reset and try again."

He said the fact he had been running in podium contention on Sunday was not reflective of his car's pace.

"I've been lucky of course with everything that happened around me, with the penalty for Lewis [Hamilton], a slow puncture for George [Russell], Kimi's [Antonelli] problem, so even if of course we would have finished on the podium, I mean you take it, but it's not deserved at all, because on the hard times we were really slow, I don't know how I kept George and Lewis behind, but it was so long."