British Grand Prix: Max Verstappen swears repeatedly as Red Bull car spins out of podium place

George Russell 'feeling like himself again' after Austrian GP win (1:44)

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Max Verstappen swore repeatedly about his Red Bull car after spinning out of a podium place in the final laps of the British Grand Prix.

Verstappen was running in third when he lost control of his car, spinning out and into the gravel at Stowe right in front of the Lando Norris Grandstand.

After his car came to a stop, the Dutchman swore over the radio.

"I'm stuck, mate," Verstappen said. "F--- this car, f---! Unbelievable. F--- this."

The four-time world champion has been exacerbated with both his Red Bull's lack of competitiveness and Formula 1's new cars this year.

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His Silverstone DNF is unlikely to improve his feeling about the 2026 season.

Verstappen's retirement from the race brought out a safety car with five laps remaining.

The race finished under the safety car, with Charles Leclerc taking the win ahead of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

More to follow...