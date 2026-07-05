Lewis Hamilton avoids penalty for yellow flag infringement, keeps third place at British GP

Russell and Verstappen left confused by lack of speed in the straights (0:53)

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Lewis Hamilton kept his third-placed podium at the British Grand Prix after avoiding a penalty for a yellow flag infringement at Silverstone.

Hamilton was summoned to see the stewards after the race for failing to slow when a yellow flag had been shown in the closing stages.

F1's rules state a driver must lift off the throttle when they pass through a yellow zone.

The seven-time world champion had been in a downbeat mood about his chances of avoiding a penalty when he spoke to media after the race.

Lewis Hamilton will stay in third. Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Hamilton had already served a time penalty at his pit-stop for jumping the start.

"I'm probably going to get a penalty right now as well, so I'll probably lose [it]. I went through a yellow flag and I didn't see it," Hamilton told Sky Sports after the race.

"So it is another jump start, yellow flag. When it rains, it pours. I've just been to see [the stewards]. I don't have an answer yet, but most likely I'll get something. I'll probably get a penalty, I'm sure."

A time penalty would have likely dropped Hamilton way down the order as the field finished bunched up together under a Safety Car.

However, despite the fact that he had not lifted off the throttle as suspected, he escaped with just a reprimand instead of a more serious penalty, as the stewards accepted there were significant mitigating circumstances.

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They found he entered the yellow flag zone before any warning had been displayed, with the yellow flag only appearing on his steering wheel when he was already close to the end of the sector, leaving him very little time to react.

The stewards also accepted Hamilton had just overtaken Max Verstappen and was expecting an immediate counter-attack, meaning his attention was focused on his mirrors.

The stewards ruled that, while Hamilton "did not make a discernible reduction of speed" once the yellow was displayed and therefore breached the regulations. But, given the late warning and the circumstances leading into the incident, they concluded "a reprimand was the appropriate penalty."

Hamilton had come into the race confident of challenging for a 10th home race victory, but it was teammate Charles Leclerc who controlled the contest before recording his first win of the season.

By keeping his points haul for the race, Hamilton is third in the standings -- seven points behind George Russell and 32 behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli, who failed to score a point in the race.