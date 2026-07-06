FIA chief Ben Sulayem confident Christian Horner will return to F1

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Christian Horner will return to Formula 1, the ruler of the sport has said as the former Red Bull team principal made his comeback at the British Grand Prix.

Horner, 52, was mobbed as he arrived through the paddock gates at Silverstone ahead of last Sunday's 52-lap race.

Horner, sacked as Red Bull CEO and team principal 48 hours after last year's event, headed for the F1 hospitality suite -- with Netflix cameras in tow -- before he greeted FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in his office on the second floor of the federation's motorhome.

Asked if he would like to see Horner return to F1, Ben Sulayem replied: "Yes."

Christian Horner returned to the paddock at the British Grand Prix. Photo by Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

And when pressed as to whether it was likely, Ben Sulayem added: "He will get back. Where is not for me to say -- even if I know. It is for him to say."

Horner oversaw eight world drivers' championships and six constructors' titles. The last 18 months of Horner's trophy-laden tenure came amid accusations of controlling behaviour by a female colleague. Horner was twice exonerated of the claims.

Ben Sulayem continued: "I am a believer that when you have a team you have to forget about what this person is doing, his personality, do you want the result or not?

"You look at his background. Please. Everybody makes mistakes, but did he deliver? What do you want? Do you want to win or not? Do you want to give it a try or not?

"There is behaviours, and bad behaviours, and if you do bad behaviour it will catch on you and nobody will want you.

"But it is about results, you bring someone, you pay him millions to get results. Of course, he shouldn't go and kill someone, or drink and driving, that is bad behaviour but I said certain behaviours."

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Horner's Red Bull garden leave ended in the spring and he is free to make his return.

He has been linked with Alpine, Aston Martin, Ferrari, and also Chinese car manufacturer BYD to lead a possible 12th team on the grid.

"I'd only look at doing the right thing, and something that had an opportunity to win at the end of the day," Horner told Sky Sports.

"F1 is such a great place, the racing has been super this year. The interest in F1 is sky high, and there's so much interest from people who want to get involved in F1. We'll see, I'm in no rush."