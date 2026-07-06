Red Bull boss on Max Verstappen: 'He is right to be unhappy' after spin in British GP

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Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has said Max Verstappen was right to vent his anger after a second consecutive rear wing issue in as many races caused him to crash out of Sunday's British Grand Prix.

Verstappen was running third at Silverstone when he spun out of the race at Stowe corner and beached his car in the gravel.

Red Bull traced the issue to his rear wing failing to close properly as it switched from straight-line mode to cornering mode, leaving Verstappen without the necessary rear downforce he needed for the high-speed right-hander.

It follows a similar high-speed spin during qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix, although Mekies insists the two issues were not caused by exactly the same problem.

Max Verstappen sits seventh in the drivers' title. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Following Sunday's crash, Verstappen labelled his Red Bull "dangerous," saying he was "lucky" not to hurt himself and "fed up" with the situation.

The comments follow speculation about Verstappen's future at Red Bull after it emerged his management had held talks with rivals McLaren about options for the future.

"Look, he's right not to be happy," Mekies said on Sunday after the race. "It is very unpleasant for drivers to be let down by the car in a high-speed corner in two consecutive races, let it be for two different reasons.

"And it is, in a much lower scale, also extremely unpleasant for us as a group to send our drivers to the gravel trap. So, he is right to be unhappy.

"I have no doubt that as a team that will put in place what is necessary for that not to happen again, even if we failed to do that today. We take that as seriously as one can do."

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Under this year's regulations, all cars are fitted with active aerodynamics on the front and rear wing to reduce drag on straights while maintaining downforce in corners.

The active aero works by opening flaps in the front and rear wings in permitted zones before they snap shut under braking for corners.

Teams have taking various different approaches to the regulations, with Red Bull introducing a wing in Miami that has an upper plane that rotates upside down when it opens.

Mekies confirmed the wing had not properly shut when Verstappen approached Stowe corner, resulting in his spin.

"We can certainly see from the data the fact that the wing didn't close properly," he said.

"That's what we can see today, but the car is only just back now and we are only able to say that it's a different type of issue compared to last week. But, again, it doesn't make it any better."

Red Bull ran a more conventional rear wing design at the opening rounds of the season, and Mekies did not rule out going back to the original if analysis proves there is an issue with the rotating mechanism.

"We will do whatever is necessary to be on the safe side," Mekies added. "We have raced quite a few races with that concept now -- we have raced it since Miami, I think -- so it's been a number of races.

"It's too early in the analysis to establish whether it is an issue with the concept or something else. But we are going to making sure we leave no stone unturned when it comes to it and we have all the options open."