George Russell on F1 world championship fight: 'The performances need to be better'

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George Russell was grateful for a late turn of fortune which earned him a British Grand Prix podium but has said he believes he cannot contend for the championship unless his performances improve.

The 28-year-old struggled in relation to title leader and teammate Kimi Antonelli throughout the weekend at Silverstone and slipped 43 points adrift after the Italian won Saturday's sprint race.

Russell was running sixth and well adrift in Sunday's showpiece having lacked pace and suffered a puncture, with his teammate Antonelli second before a broken wheel shield destroyed his race and dropped him out of the points.

Russell also benefitted from Lewis Hamilton's decision to pit under a late safety car, deployed when Max Verstappen crashed, which promoted him to second -- which is where he finished as the race concluded behind the safety car.

George Russell is second in the drivers' standings. Photo by Jayce Illman/Getty Images

That allowed Russell to claim a maiden Silverstone podium and cut Antonelli's advantage -- which was 68 points after his win in Monaco last month -- down to just 25.

"I probably still leave this weekend, albeit grateful to be on the podium, probably less satisfied than when I left Canada when I broke down from the lead," Russell said.

"The puncture, I couldn't believe my [bad] luck. I've gone beyond anger and frustration now!

"If you'd told me I would end up P2 I would not have comprehended how that was possible, so I'm very grateful to be on the podium."

Russell has bemoaned bad luck which has hampered him throughout the season and left his championship chances looking remote.

But he is now back within striking distance of Antonelli, while also in a fight with seven-time world champion Hamilton, whose third-placed finish leaves him seven points further back than Russell.

Russell is focused on his struggle for pace instead of his championship boost.

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"If I want to fight for the championship the performances need to be better, I need to work better with my team, we need to be maximising everything in a close fight now with Ferrari," Russell added.

"It needs to be improved. I left Monaco three races ago 68 points behind and I'm now 25 points behind so I'll take it. But it will continue like that unless the performances improve.

"Whether the luck is balanced out or not I'm not sure, however based on my performances and his [Antonelli's] performances I think a 25-point gap in his favour is probably correct.

"He has done a better job to this point."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff hopes that Russell can use his late stroke of luck to drive him forward.

"You need to make your own luck. Today he just held on, worked hard and he didn't feel as good," Wolff said.

"At the end Max had the accident, Lewis wanted to go for the win and pitted. Hopefully George has positive momentum."