Adrian Newey to run Red Bull hypercar he designed at Goodwood Festival of Speed

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Adrian Newey will make a brief return to his former team Red Bull at this weekend's Goodwood Festival of Speed as he completes a demonstration run in the RB17 hypercar he designed.

Newey left Red Bull in 2024 after 19 years at head of the team's technical department and has since taken on the role of team principal and managing technical partner at rivals Aston Martin.

During his time at Red Bull, he led the design of eight championship-winning cars as well as working on special projects outside of Formula 1.

The last of those projects was the development of the RB17 hypercar -- the ultimate track day weapon, which is said to be capable of F1 levels of performance.

The RB17 hypercar will make its debut this weekend. Red Bull Racing

The car, which sells for upwards of $6.7 million, is due to make its public debut on the hill climb at this weekend's Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Newey, along with Red Bull F1 driver Isack Hadjar and test driver Yuki Tsunoda, will take it in turns to get behind the wheel.

"Goodwood is the perfect place to celebrate what Red Bull Engineering is all about," Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies said. "Seeing RB17 come to life and run in front of the fans is a very special moment.

"It represents years of dedication, creativity, and engineering excellence from an extraordinary team. We're incredibly proud of what they have achieved and look forward to sharing that experience with everyone at Goodwood."

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Newey said he came up with the concept of the RB17 over the Christmas of 2020 and worked with Red Bull until his departure to ensure it became a reality.

The car takes its name from the "missing" model designation for Red Bull's 2021 car, which was known as the RB16B instead of the RB17 as it shared the same chassis as 2020's RB16.

In 2022, Red Bull named its next F1 car the RB18, leaving the RB17 name reserved for Newey's track-only hypercar.

Only 50 of two-seater RB17s are due to be produced -- none of which will be road legal.