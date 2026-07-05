British Grand Prix 2026 LIVE: Latest updates as Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli aims for sixth win

Russell and Verstappen left confused by lack of speed in the straights (0:53)

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Title leader Kimi Antonelli will start the British Grand Prix from pole position as he aims to take his sixth victory of the season, and you can follow it all live right here, with ESPN.

The Italian youngster stormed to pole and crossed the line 0.175 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

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Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton had to settle for third after qualifying in pole for the sprint race on Friday.

Hamilton said afterwards: "We just didn't have the pace of the Mercedes but we are slowly closing the gap and to have both cars up here is good for the team.

"To have both of us here, hopefully we can play with the strategy and work as a team."

Antonelli now holds a 43 point lead over his teammate George Russell in the drivers' standings after he took victory in the sprint race on Saturday.

Russell crossed the line in fourth and was 0.370 seconds slower than Antonelli.

He said after on the team radio: "That was very weird. I've never locked up there in my whole career."

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar beat his teammate Max Verstappen to take fifth place, while McLaren's Lando Norris finished sixth.

Verstappen was behind in seventh and Oscar Piastri rounded out the top eight.

"I was a bit stressed because I never really like going first for the last run but the last lap was very tidy. It came all together," Antonelli said.

"It was very tricky with the winds because it was very gusty, unpredictable, and to build the car to pole was very satisfying."