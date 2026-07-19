Mercedes' George Russell crashes out of opening lap at Belgian Grand Prix

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SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium -- George Russell's championship chances took another blow at the Belgian Grand Prix after a collision with Lewis Hamilton saw him retire from the race on the opening lap.

Russell, who went into the weekend 25 points behind Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli, started third, but lost positions on the opening lap to Oscar Piastri and Hamilton before trying to repass them into Les Combes.

Russell was on the outside of Hamilton heading into the Les Combes chicane, only for Hamilton's Ferrari to briefly lose grip and clip the Mercedes.

Russell's car was immediately pitched into a spin before becoming beached in the gravel on the outside of the corner.

George Russell is out of the Belgian Grand Prix. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

The collision was under investigation by the stewards when racing resumed following a Safety Car period to clear Russell's stricken Mercedes.

Russell had struggled for performance throughout the weekend relative to teammate Antonelli, saying he was "frustrated" to lose significant time on the straights in the final sector of his qualifying lap on Saturday.

When Russell spun out on the opening lap in Sunday's race, Antonelli, who started from pole position, was leading the grand prix.

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Russell had started to close the gap to Antonelli at recent races following a victory in Austria and a second-place finish at the British Grand Prix when his teammate dropped out of the points with damage to his Mercedes.

Antonelli also missed out on a likely second-place finish in Spain when his car suffered a battery issue a handful of laps from the finish.

The swing in fortune towards Russell followed a period of bad luck earlier in the season, including a retirement from the lead of the Canadian Grand Prix with a battery issue of his own.