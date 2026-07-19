Belgian Grand Prix 2026 LIVE: Latest updates as Kimi Antonelli targets sixth win

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Kimi Antonelli is targeting his sixth career victory at the Belgian Grand Prix, and you can follow the latest updates on ESPN.

The Italian youngster stormed to pole position and beat Red Bull's Max Verstappen to the line by 0.317 seconds.

- Kimi Antonelli storms to pole position at Belgian Grand Prix

- George Russell says gap to Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli down to power deployment, not driving style

Verstappen had the help of a tow from his teammate Isack Hadjar on his flying lap in the final session around Spa.

"Of course, Isack in Q3 helped me a lot with the tow in the final sector," Verstappen said. "That's why, of course, I'm sitting here [in second place.]

"Otherwise, it could have easily been P6 because the gaps behind were so close. So, yeah, thank you to him for that. I think, as a team, we did everything we could."

McLaren's Lando Norris qualified for Sunday's race in third and was 0.440 seconds back. However, the reigning world champion has a 10-place grid penalty after the team fit his car with a new battery, his fourth of the season.

Antonelli's teammate George Russell finished down in fourth and said afterwards that his current deficit is not down to driving style, but in how both the Mercedes cars are deploying power differently. He will be bumped up to third after Norris' penalty.

The Brit said: "That's what we thought, coming out of Silverstone, we thought it was in the driving style and technique but we've finally concluded it's not and, you know, we've changed everything."

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who took his first win at the British Grand Prix last time out, will start the Belgian Grand Prix down in fourth. His teammate Lewis Hamilton is behind.

Oscar Piastri in the other McLaren is sixth and Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad in seventh.