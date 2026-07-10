Everything we know (and don't) about Max Verstappen's future: Stay loyal to Red Bull or time for new start

Open Extended Reactions

Unless you are lucky enough to have no engagement whatsoever with social media these days, you will have struggled to ignore the wild speculation around the internet that something major is about to be announced in terms of Max Verstappen's future.

How major are we talking? Well, that might come down to what you read, and what you chose to believe.

Verstappen's future beyond 2026 has been an open question for a while. He's been the biggest critic of Formula 1's new cars and the massive new emphasis on battery harvesting and power deployment -- after the Chinese Grand Prix in March, he admitted retirement was a very real possibility.

If he does stay, it's been uncertain for a while whether he would want to stay with the Red Bull team he has raced for since 2016 and the Red Bull company which he joined in 2014. Sources have confirmed to ESPN that Verstappen has performance-related exit clauses in his Red Bull deal, which otherwise runs until the end of 2028, that are set to be triggered because of the team's poor start to the current season. Those would offer him a way out at the conclusion of 2026.

Verstappen had similar exit clauses in his contract for last season, so wild speculation about an imminent move the Dutchman might make is nothing new. But this week in the days since the British Grand Prix, especially online, things seem to have dialled up a notch.

Some fairly cryptic online posts -- otherwise known as "vagueposting" -- have helped rekindle the current surge in interest around Verstappen's future this week.

Max Verstappen's future has been a talking point for quite some time. Photo by PETER POWELL / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

On Monday, former Formula 1 broadcaster (and, importantly, now Fox's lead IndyCar commentator) Will Buxton tweeted: "Hearing a big announcement is on the way before the end of the day. If it is what I think it is, it's absolutely massive."

The fact Buxton is still hugely synonymous with Formula 1 from his days with F1TV and his prominent position as a talking head on Netflix's Drive to Survive -- and the fact the wording of the post was almost identical to a tweet he put out ahead of the January 2024 announcement that Lewis Hamilton would be joining Ferrari -- turned the speculation dial up to 11.

As of writing, Buxton's post on X has been viewed a whopping 20.5 million times. To many who saw it, the tweet could only be referencing a driver on Hamilton's megastar level -- like Verstappen -- and could only be referencing a similar move -- like, for example, a shock switch to reigning constructors' champions McLaren in place of Oscar Piastri, something which a report in the Daily Mail a couple of weeks ago suggested is a possibility.

The news Buxton's post referred to did involve McLaren, albeit its IndyCar team, and the fact that series legend Scott Dixon would be racing there next year -- undoubtedly big in the context of IndyCar, and a very good piece of ambassadorship from Buxton about a series he is very passionate about promoting, but not the Verstappen-related F1 bombshell many expected when they read it.

There were several other examples of "vagueposting" which went viral around the same time, all hinting at something without saying what it might be. When ESPN has reached out to verify, Red Bull has categorically stated it has no major announcements planned. Nor do other F1 teams who have been caught up in the Verstappen rumour-mill.

So what's actually going on? Is F1 on the verge of a sport-altering move? Or is this just the classic driver market rumour-mill stuff?

ESPN has dug into Verstappen's current situation, as well as the state of play around McLaren, Piastri, and the rest of the 2027 driver market, in a bid to separate fact from fiction, and also to find out what lies in the unclear grey areas between those two extremes.

What do we know about Verstappen's current situation at Red Bull?

Here is where we can start off by stating an indisputable fact: there are deep tensions between Verstappen and Red Bull Racing at the moment, which have been confirmed to ESPN by various paddock sources and have been reported on at length by various Dutch outlets in recent days and weeks. There are a number of reasons these tensions exist.

The British Grand Prix on Sunday was just one of them. Verstappen spun out of the race in the closing laps when it appeared the moveable aerodynamic device on the rear wing of his car failed to close correctly on approach to Stowe corner. Making things worse was that this was eight days after Verstappen had crashed out of qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix -- at the Red Bull Ring, of all places -- through a different failure on the same part of the car, the rear wing.

Speaking after the British Grand Prix on Sunday, the four-time world champion said: "Well, at that point it's super dangerous because you can really hurt yourself two times, I was lucky in Austria, I was lucky here, but that's why you get really fed up with it."

It's never a good thing in motor racing when a driver is using the word "dangerous" to describe their own car but given the nature of both incidents, you can understand why Verstappen was so alarmed by what he's experienced over the past fortnight. He crashed out at speed twice -- on the second occasion, the gravel at Stowe was the only thing which stopped him having a heavy impact with the wall like he did in Austria. Nothing spooks a racing driver like the idea that their car might have a fundamental safety flaw.

After the race, Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies was seen having an animated conversation with Max's father Jos Verstappen and manager Raymond Vermeulen. As they spoke, Verstappen returned to the motorhome and went up the stairs -- Mekies broke off his conversation to follow Verstappen to discuss what had happened.

Laurent Mekies replaced Christian Horner as team principal in July last year. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"Look, he's right not to be happy," Mekies told the media later. "It is very unpleasant for drivers to be let down by the car in a high-speed corner in two consecutive races, let it be for two different reasons. And it is, in a much lower scale, also extremely unpleasant for us as a group to send our drivers to the gravel trap.

"So, he is right to be unhappy. I have no doubt that as a team that will put in place what is necessary for that not to happen again, even if we failed to do that today. We take that as seriously as one can do."

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Other issues have been bubbling. Various reports out of the Netherlands have suggested Red Bull's star driver has started to feel like the team does not listen to him enough on key decisions made about the car -- again evidenced at Silverstone, when he started on the grid despite pushing for the team to fit a fresh engine to his car, which would have meant starting from the pit-lane.

Then there are general organisational issues too. Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported this week that technical director Pierre Wache "no longer shares everything" with Red Bull's McLaren-bound head of racing Gianpiero Lambiase, who doubles up that role with his job as Verstappen's race engineer.

That in itself is not unusual in Formula 1 when key members of staff are set to move to another team -- all we know about Lambiase's move to McLaren so far is that he will join "no later than 2028." Verstappen is upset with the team's general lack of competitiveness, a feeling undoubtedly soured by the fact he absolutely loathes the new generation of Formula 1 cars -- which he has labelled "anti-racing."

It's no coincidence that the happiest Verstappen looked this year was at the Nurburgring 24 Hours, where he was both competitive and in different machinery.

But there are frustrations with Verstappen on the Red Bull side, too. This was clear ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix last month when the four-time world champion met with company executives about his future. One thing Verstappen and his manager, Vermeulen, have wanted for a while is an improvement on his contract, the one with the famous exit clauses, which runs until 2028 and is worth a reported $55 million a year, signed in March 2022.

At that point in time, Verstappen had just become world champion for the first time and F1 was enjoying a healthy popularity boost. A lot has changed in the years since. For one thing, Verstappen now boasts three more world championships, and is third on the all-time race winners' list behind Michael Schumacher and Hamilton.

Formula 1 has boomed even bigger since then, too: in 2025, a Hollywood blockbuster was made about the sport, while teams are now regularly valued in excess of $1 billion. While Verstappen's contract was already sizeable, there are many -- not least Verstappen, his father and his manager -- who believe he is worth even more now: they're not wrong, either.

Sources have told ESPN that Red Bull executives baulked at the numbers Verstappen's team have pushed for. But it would be wrong to paint the breakdown in the relationship here as a purely economical disagreement. Other issues frustrated them, too. Red Bull executive Oliver Mintzlaff, who heads up the company's sporting endeavours, and 49% shareholder Mark Mateschitz, son of late co-founder Dietrich, are said to have left the meeting frustrated and irritated when Verstappen refused to give verbal assurances that he would remain with the team in 2027.

There has been a feeling the team is crumbling from within recently. Christian Horner, Helmut Marko, Adrian Newey, Rob Marshall and Jonathan Wheatley, all important cogs in the team's success over recent times, have all left this decade -- as ESPN reported last month, chief engineer Paul Monaghan is set to leave for Cadillac, while we already know Lambiase is off imminently too.

Mintzlaff is understood to have said to Verstappen that, even if they did not necessarily make progress on specific terms in the new deal being discussed, a verbal commitment to staying beyond 2026 would go a long way -- for one thing, it might help Red Bull in its pitches to keep existing staff who might be considering other jobs, and give them something tangible to promise prospective new hires; likewise the cast-iron guarantee of having Verstappen beyond 2026 would make commercial talks with current and prospective partners a lot easier and likely more lucrative.

Verstappen declined to give that assurance. From his perspective, you can understand why, as it is still difficult to predict what the longer team competitive field will look like, and the summer will see teams and manufacturers bring a slew of upgrades to its cars. The lack of verbal commitment deeply frustrated Mintzlaff and Mateschitz, who have seen it as a lack of loyalty from their superstar driver. The two executives are understood to feel that Verstappen owes Red Bull just as much as it owes him -- it signed him as a teenager, gave him a Formula 1 debut at 17 with the junior team and then promoted him at 18.

As it is now mathematically impossible for him to be second in the championship by the summer break, as per his contract, he will be able to trigger the exit clause if he would like to. Red Bull simply has to wait. Complicating that situation even more from Red Bull's side is the Dutchman does not need to inform the team of his decision until October of this year.

From a Formula 1 driver market perspective, that is an incredibly late in the year to suddenly find out you need a new driver, which only raises Red Bull's anxiety about the whole situation and the lack of assurances from Verstappen that he would not leave them hanging.

McLaren boss Zak Brown and Max Verstappen have been speaking recently. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

What don't we know, and where does McLaren come in?

The main point of uncertainty is quite simple too. It is impossible to know for sure from paddock conversations whether Verstappen actually, genuinely, wants to leave Red Bull, having previously stated he wanted to race there for life, or whether he and his team are simply using his exit clause situation (and the rampant speculation that comes with it) to squeeze Red Bull into much better contractual terms, a better organisational structure, and generally a happier place to be. The truth might be somewhere in the middle, or slightly skewed one way or the other, but the answer you get often depends on who you speak to in the paddock.

Reports suggesting Verstappen with an exit have cycled through teams recently. The biggest link over the last 18 months was to Mercedes -- team boss Toto Wolff did little to play this down, openly courting Verstappen when exit clauses were also a talking point last season, and refusing to downplay links this year about a possible move to replace George Russell.

Wolff is known to have had talks with Verstappen's team on a few occasions -- not uncommon at all in the paddock -- and he did seem legitimately interested in getting something done in 2025. Things have changed: last year the jury was still out on the rookie Kimi Antonelli. The Italian teenager looked erratic and slightly crash-prone throughout that season. Doubts about his talent have disappeared now -- while there might still be some rough edges to smooth out, Antonelli is leading the championship and has been sublime for most of the season.

Wolff's desire to get Verstappen to Mercedes seems to have eased now that it's clear he has the next Verstappen under a long-term contract already. The other potential open door at Mercedes appears to have closed -- it has not been announced publicly yet, but it is widely believed in the paddock that Mercedes has quietly decided to take up Russell for another season beyond 2026.

Here's where it becomes interesting for Verstappen in his talks with Red Bull -- he doesn't quite have the leverage he might otherwise have done. Hamilton's 2026 turnaround has ended any hint of an early split with Ferrari, which might have given an appealing option for them to point to in talks with the team.

A Daily Mail report last year suggested Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll saw Verstappen as his top target in the super-team he's been putting together. That option seemed like a tantalising one -- especially with the arrival of Newey, who worked with Verstappen for so long. The team looks set to add former Red Bull sporting director Wheatley into the mix soon too, while rumours abound that the team is still a left-field candidate for Horner's next F1 move. It's very much got the feeling of Stroll trying to get the old band back together for a big comeback tour.

But, sadly for Stroll, 2026 happened. Even if the team had started the new era in the midfield, there might have been enough promise to justify a gamble. Instead, Aston Martin and engine partner Honda have delivered a car worthy of a place on the Mount Rushmore of Sporting Duds and there's no guarantee they can even convince Fernando Alonso -- a long-time disciple of the Aston Martin project -- to stay past this season.

A lot hinges on the car upgrade coming at the Hungarian Grand Prix and the engine upgrade coming after the summer break, but with other teams making huge strides so early in the regulation cycle, it's hard to see the green cars making significant steps up the order. This has had a knock-on effect for Verstappen. As one senior paddock source put it to ESPN, Aston Martin's start to the new regulations has been so bad that Verstappen and his team can't even pretend they would consider moving there, not any time soon at least.

So, with Mercedes sticking with Russell, Ferrari blocked off and Aston Martin not a viable alternative, the only remaining option that has any credibility for an immediate Verstappen move is McLaren and it does not seem a coincidence that it has risen, now the Mercedes option looks dead in the water.

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Around the same time sources were suggesting Russell would stay at Mercedes beyond this year and a Daily Mail report suggested a sensational swap involving Verstappen and McLaren's Piastri is now in the offing. Easy enough to get your head around, sure. If any move to McLaren would happen, on the surface it makes sense it would be for Piastri, and not reigning champion Lando Norris.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are both on multi-year contracts at McLaren. Photo by Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

The report suggested Piastri's place at the team has been undermined ever since he was told to move over to let teammate and then-championship rival Norris through at last year's Italian Grand Prix -- sources at the team and close to Piastri have told ESPN this is not the case. Although deeply frustrating for him at the time, things seem largely harmonious behind the scenes, especially now the pressure of an internal championship fight no longer exists.

Then there is the state of McLaren's contracts to consider, too. Sources have told ESPN that Piastri and his manager, Mark Webber, remain relaxed about the recent slew of rumours. The Australian driver is locked down with McLaren until 2028 and Brown has offered assurances both privately and publicly that he has no plans to deviate from his current line-up. Asked by Martin Brundle on the grid ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix if he would ever swoop for Verstappen, Brown told Sky Sports that both Norris and Piastri "have their names engraved on their race seat."

But Brown has also appeared to willingly leave the idea of him signing Verstappen on the table. Sources have told ESPN he has talked to Verstappen privately recently, while he's also had fleeting conversations with the Dutchman's wider team. Again, in the F1 paddock, this does not always mean a deal is imminent, but it can also simultaneously be a significant piece of information. As was the case with Wolff last year, it's notable that no public quote exists where Brown has categorically answered "no" to the question of whether he would want to sign the Dutchman. He's given a lot of interviews where he's said that his drivers are there to stay for the foreseeable future, but could have shut down the story properly with the right answer.

This is where something else complicates everything around understanding just how serious to take all this: Verstappen's talent and status makes it difficult to dismiss speculation about him out of hand completely. Regardless of the current state of the 2027 market, where many top names and seats are locked down on multi-year deals, you can very easily make the argument that Verstappen would be an upgrade on every single driver on the current grid when you consider the full package of talent, age, status and everything else.

He is the kind of driver teams would move mountains to sign. That is important and why Verstappen rumours carry more weight than they might about almost anyone else at the moment. Brown knows that as well as anyone, and he would not be doing his job as McLaren CEO if he did not seriously explore whether an opportunity existed to bring F1's best talent to his team -- even if it meant a slightly messy situation with Piastri. Then there's the fact Brown has not shown a reluctance to spend big money to make moves he wants before. He swallowed a big financial bill to buy Daniel Ricciardo out of his deal one year early in 2022 when he was poaching Piastri from under Alpine's noses.

Several well-placed sources have told ESPN there might be a longer game at play, too. With Lambiase already joining, Brown might well be making it clear to Verstappen that a move down the line, when contractually things might be smoother, is open. This would also make sense given the current competitive order. While everyone is focused on Red Bull's stuttering competitiveness, McLaren does not seem like an incredibly appealing move for Verstappen to make next year as it stands either.

McLaren is seeing first-hand the negatives of being a customer team -- it buys its engines from Mercedes -- under this new set of rules and Brown is known to be growing increasingly frustrated by that arrangement. McLaren has not been able to extract the same performance that has powered Mercedes' main team to a dominant start to the year. It is telling that Brown has hinted recently at exploring alternative engine deals for McLaren -- or maybe even starting its own one, as Red Bull did this year with Red Bull Powertrains.

And that's where the last point should be -- although Red Bull are unsure about the measurement system used to mark the controversial ADUO upgrades, the FIA has judged its internal combustion engine to be the benchmark in terms of outright power. It's an incredible vote of confidence for a project started from the ground up in 2022 and a reminder of the depth of talent at the team Verstappen has raced for so long.

Sources with good knowledge of the situation have told ESPN that the more likely option as it stands right now is that Verstappen stays, but the interest of the likes of McLaren cannot be downplayed either. Clearly, things are bubbling away under the surface, but the next few months will be crucial -- anyone telling you that a decision either way will be made in the next couple of days or weeks is kidding themselves.