Oscar Piastri's manager shuts down Max Verstappen rumours: 'There has been a lot of fiction written'

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Oscar Piastri's manager Mark Webber has shut down rumours surrounding the McLaren drivers' future, labelling them as "nonsense."

The Australian is currently on a multi-year contract that will keep him at the team until at least 2028.

It comes amid the increasing tensions between Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen's camp, sources have told ESPN.

This reason Piastri's name has been thrown into the mix is after a report in the Daily Mail suggested that if Verstappen was to leave Red Bull and join McLaren, then there would be a direct driver swap between the pair.

But Webber has made clear that Piastri, 25, is contracted with the reigning constructors' champions for the "foreseeable."

Oscar Piastri started racing for McLaren at the start of the 2023 season. Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images

"Oscar is contracted to McLaren for the foreseeable future," Webber told RACER. "Talk of him agitating to leave is nonsense.

"There has been a lot of fiction written about him and other teams... McLaren have repeatedly said they want him for the long term and Oscar is focused on that."

McLaren boss Zak Brown was asked about the rumours at the British Grand Prix, to which he confirmed that there would be no driver move coming anytime soon.

"They're rumours," Brown told media during the news conference.

"I'm very happy with my two racing drivers, Lando [Norris] and Oscar. I think anytime a name like Max is thrown around, people get pretty excited -- a four-time World Champion -- but [I'm] very happy with our driver line-up."

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Verstappen has made it widely known that he's unhappy with this year's Formula 1 rules and regulations and even eluded to retiring at the end of 2026.

The four-time champion is currently seventh in the title championship and has stepped on the podium only twice so far this season.

It's been clear the Red Bull has been struggling to find performance compared to its rivals Mercedes and Ferrari, but recently brought new aerodynamic upgrades that seem to be helping it close the gap to the front runners.

However, Verstappen has since suffered two consecutive rear wing issues that have caused him to lose control and crash during qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix and then spin out during the British Grand Prix last time out.

He said after last weekend's race: "Well, at that point it's super dangerous because you can really hurt yourself two times, I was lucky in Austria, I was lucky here, but that's why you get really fed up with it."