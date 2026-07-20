Hungarian Grand Prix 2026: Race start time, how to watch, full schedule, predictions

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Formula 1 heads to Budapest for the Hungarian Grand Prix, the last race before the three week summer break.

Kimi Antonelli won his sixth career race victory at the Belgian Grand Prix and has extended his lead in the title championship to 45 points.

His teammate George Russell had a collision with Lewis Hamilton in the opening lap and crashed out, in what was another major blow for the Brit.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished second on the podium, with Max Verstappen in third in the Red Bull.

So you don't miss a thing, here's everything you need to know for the 11th race of the season.

- 4 things we learned from the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix

- Lewis Hamilton's 'heart sank' after close call with mechanic during Belgian GP pit stop, Ferrari fined

- George Russell lashes out at Mercedes in unheard team radio after crash at Belgian Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli won the Belgian Grand Prix. Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Hungarian Grand Prix schedule

All times in BST

Friday, July 24

Practice One: 12.30 p.m. - 1.30 p.m.

Practice Two: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

Practice 3: 11.30 p.m. - 12.30 p.m.

Qualifying: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 26

Hungarian Grand Prix: 2 p.m.

How to watch

Sky Sports has exclusive F1 rights again in 2026 in the U.K., with every session live on Sky Sports F1. The sessions are also on Sky Sports Main Event.

For non-subscribers, highlights of the Hungarian Grand Prix will be on free-to-air television on Channel 4.

In the U.S., subscribers can watch every session on Apple TV, via a new F1 channel on the platform.

Hungaroring

This race track is known for its tight and twisty nature and there is not a lot of opportunity to overtake. It's been dubbed as the "Monaco without walls" by the drivers.

Turn 1 is where fans in the grandstand will see some of the best wheel-to-wheel action which is then followed by a mighty 908-metre start-finish straight.

There tends to be a mixture of different pole sitters and there are always surprises, especially in qualifying.

Drivers focus on linking up each corner and finding rhythm throughout the lap. Nico Hülkenberg has previously described the importance "to strike that balance and harmony with the car."

Circuit: Hungaroring; Budapest, Hungary

play 0:48 Russell and Hamilton agree collision was a racing incident

Previous winners

2014: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull

2015: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

2016: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2017: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

2018: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2019: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2020: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2021: Esteban Ocon, Alpine

2022: Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2023: Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2024: Oscar Piastri, McLaren

2025: Lando Norris, McLaren

Other key stats

First F1 race: 1986

Laps: 70 laps of 4.38km. Total distance 306km

Lap record: 1:16.627, Hamilton (2020)

Most wins: Hamilton with eight (2007, 2009, 2012-2013, 2016, 2018-2020). Other winners from the current grid are Fernando Alonso (2003), Ocon (2021), Verstappen (2022-2023), Piastri (2024) and Norris (2025).

Most poles: Hamilton with nine (2007-2008, 2012-2013, 2015, 2018, 2020-2021, 2023). Other pole sitters from the current grid are Alonso (2003, 2009), Verstappen (2019), Russell (2022), Norris (2024) and Leclerc (2025).

Weather forecast

The weather for the Hungarian Grand Prix is forecast to have sunny intervals with a gentle breeze Friday through to Sunday. For the race, it's expected to reach highs of 31°C.

What happened last year?

Lando Norris won the race for McLaren. Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Leclerc took a thrilling surprise pole at the Hungarian Grand Prix last year and crossed the line 0.026 seconds ahead of McLaren's Piastri.

But it was Piastri's teammate Norris who won the race from third after a bold strategy call by the team.

It was his fifth win of the season and he cut the gap to title leader Piastri in the championship to nine points.

Piastri finished behind and Russell in the Mercedes got the final spot on the podium in Budapest.

Who will win this year?

It looks like there is no stopping Antonelli who has continued to dominate this season after converting his pole position into another race win last time out.

His teammate Russell has not scored points in three out of 10 rounds this season and suffered from a race retirement in Belgium.

Both Ferrari cars looked out of sorts in qualifying, but Leclerc benefitted from a Virtual Safety Car and was fighting for his second consecutive victory before Antonelli passed him.

Red Bull's Verstappen had a helping hand from his teammate Isack Hadjar in qualifying to start Sunday's race in second and to put him in contention for a podium position.

Mercedes are expected to be strong, but Ferrari has good cornering speed. Don't forget, Hamilton has etched his name in the record books and has won this race eight times.

- Formula 1 in 2026: Race calendar