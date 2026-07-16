Verstappen refuses to commit to Red Bull past 2026 amid growing McLaren exit rumours

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Verstappen's current frustration with Red Bull's decline in performance mirrors his tense radio outbursts during recent race weekends. Sona Maleterova/Getty Images

Max Verstappen refused to commit to staying with Red Bull beyond 2026, amid growing rumours about a big move on the horizon for him in Formula 1.

Verstappen's Red Bull contract runs until 2028 on a deal containing performance-related exit clauses he can trigger in October should he want to leave.

ESPN understands the threshold for that exit clause is to be second or higher by the summer break in August, meaning it is a foregone conclusion it can be triggered if he wants to leave -- Verstappen is seventh in the championship with two races until the break.

McLaren is the latest team to be linked to Verstappen, with rumours of a 2027 move growing since the British Grand Prix, although sources have told ESPN these are wide of the mark.

"There's nothing to say," Verstappen said when quizzed on his future Thursday.

Pressed on whether he could fully commit to Red Bull, he curtly replied: "I said there's nothing to say."

On whether he had a date in mind to confirm his future, he said: "No. There is nothing to say. "He later added: "I don't want to go here... Say yes and no, and this and that about my future," Verstappen said. "I said already many times that if there was something new, I would say it myself."

Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermeulen appeared to cool talk of a move this week, too.

"There's a lot being written about it," Vermeulen told Austrian outlet oe24. "But the truth is, Max wants to finish his time with Red Bull. He has a contract until 2028 and would like to fulfill it."

He added: "The fact that this clause exists doesn't mean we'll activate it. We could have activated it in recent years as well, and we haven't."

While Verstappen was linked for a long time with Mercedes, including in 2025, when there was similar speculation about Verstappen triggering exit clauses.

That door appears to be closed now -- ESPN understands Toto Wolff has decided to take up the option year on George Russell's contract, which will extend him into 2027.

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McLaren has emerged as the latest team linked with the four-time world champion, but well-placed sources have told ESPN that any deal between the two parties is pure speculation at this point.

The reigning constructors' champions have Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri signed up on multi-year deals.

ESPN understands McLaren CEO Zak Brown and Verstappen have spoken privately recently, although discussion topics are unknown.

To bring in Verstappen next year, Brown would have to get one of his current drivers out of their existing deal, but it's possible their talks have been about plans for after 2028.

A Daily Mail report recently suggested Brown was exploring a Verstappen-Piastri swap deal.

Piastri's manager Mark Webber last week categorically denied reports he and his client have been looking for a way out of the team.