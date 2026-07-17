Isack Hadjar faces a back-of-grid penalty for the Belgian GP following engine component changes

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Hadjar overcame early race-start issues to secure five straight top-six finishes, placing him eighth in the standings. Andrea Diodato/NurPhoto via Getty Images

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium -- Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar will start the Belgian Grand Prix from the back of the grid after he received a penalty for exceeding his car's season-long quota for multiple power unit components.

For cost saving reasons, each car is permitted a set number of power unit components for the year and going over that number results in a grid penalty.

Red Bull has fitted new power units to the cars of both Hadjar and teammate Max Verstappen for this weekend's race at Spa-Francorchamps, nudging Hadjar over his season-long quota for internal combustion engines, turbochargers and exhausts.

Hadjar received a 10-place penalty for each component type that went over its quota, resulting in a 30-place penalty overall, which, for simplicity, was converted into a back-of-the-grid penalty.

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McLaren confirmed on Thursday that reigning champion Lando Norris has received a ten-place penalty for exceeding his total number of control electronics for the season, while Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll also has a ten-place penalty for using his fourth MGU-K unit of the year.

Red Bull had planned to introduce fresh engines for both its cars in Belgium, and the timing could prove beneficial for Hadjar as Spa-Francorchamps has traditionally been one of the easier circuits to overtake at.

Verstappen finished the opening practice in Belgium on top with Hadjar fourth fastest.

Red Bull has also reverted to using an older design of its rear wing this weekend after the straight-line mode system failed to close properly on Verstappen's car at the British Grand Prix resulting in a race-ending spin.