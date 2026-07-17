Lando Norris slams paparazzi trailing his every move: 'It doesn't feel as though private life is private'

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Lando Norris is enduring a challenging title defense, sitting fifth in the driver standings without a win this season. Andrea Diodato/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Lando Norris has admitted to feeling "violated" by the paparazzi as he defended his right to enjoy his life away from the track as a Formula One world champion.

Norris will tackle this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix -- the 10th round of 22 -- with hopes of retaining the title he won in Abu Dhabi in December all but over.

Norris already trails Kimi Antonelli by 82 points, and he will also serve a 10-place grid penalty on Sunday for exceeding his permitted number of engine parts.

The 26-year-old was spotted with American model and influencer Alix Earle in Cannes after last month's Monaco Grand Prix before they were then seen at The Twenty Two -- a private members' club in London -- following the last round at Silverstone.

Norris was caught on camera sprinting out of the Mayfair venue to avoid the waiting paparazzi.

But speaking in the Ardennes, he said: "I am getting a bit older and I want to be able to go out -- that doesn't mean go out and party -- that just means have dinners and get out of the house.

"Last year, I would just 'game' and feel like a loser, being in my own home. That's not a bad thing. I would keep myself to myself and be disciplined.

"But now, instead of gaming until midnight, I will go out with my friends and have dinner until midnight. I have always enjoyed doing that, but now more of it is seen on social media, and there are more cameras.

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"It is about experiencing life outside the world of Formula One which I have the right to do.

"The next level is paparazzi waiting for you in places or tailing you. I drove to my friend's house in London, and I knew a paparazzi was just following me the whole way. And following me through London for 40 minutes, just waiting to see who I was going to meet and where I was going.

"And that's the first time where I started to feel a bit more violated in my life -- that I can't leave my hotel or house without someone trying to see every move I am doing.

"It doesn't feel as though private life is private, it is just life now. That is part of being a Formula One driver, but there are boundaries, and I won't accept people following me. That is just odd."

Norris saw off Max Verstappen's comeback to clinch his maiden crown in last season's tense finale, but his defence has been derailed by an unreliable McLaren unable to match the speed of Mercedes.

But he insisted: "I wouldn't say I lack motivation in any way. Every time I put my helmet on, I am motivated to do the best job I can.

"I am motivated by the team rather than my own success. I would feel embarrassed if I went out on track and didn't try knowing that I would let the team down.

"Of course, it is not as exciting... I just simply miss the success, and standing on the podium and spraying the champagne and holding a trophy. Maybe in one or two years, it would be more than just missing it.

"There's that little fire you get when success comes your way and you are fighting for the world championship, and now that fire is dimmer, but I wouldn't go out on track not wanting to do anything other than my absolute best."