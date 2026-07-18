Lewis Hamilton crashes at the end of final Belgian GP practice

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Lewis Hamilton crashed at the end of final practice for the Belgian Grand Prix, giving his Ferrari team a mammoth job to repair his car in time for Saturday's qualifying session.

Hamilton ran wide on the exit of the Fagnes Chicane in the closing minutes of third practice and clipped the right rear of his Ferrari against the barrier beyond the gravel trap.

The impact snapped the car's rear suspension and damaged the rear wing, leaving a trail of debris across the circuit.

Lewis Hamilton's crash in final practice mean his Ferrari team face a race against time to repair his car in time for qualifying on Saturday. Andy Hone/LAT Images

"I've destroyed the car, mate. Sorry," Hamilton said over team radio when his engineer asked him if he was OK.

The seven-time champion pulled his Ferrari to a halt two corners later, where he exited the car unharmed and watched on from behind the barriers as the session came to an end.

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The incident was similar to Pierre Gasly's crash in Friday's second practice session at Spa-Francorchamps, which significantly damaged the rear of his Alpine.

Following the impact in Saturday's session, Ferrari had a 2½-hour window in which to fix the damage to Hamilton's car before the start of qualifying at 4 p.m. local time.