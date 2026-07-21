Oscar Piastri raises concerns over Charles Leclerc's driving at Belgian Grand Prix

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Oscar Piastri is concerned Charles Leclerc's defence of position at the Belgian Grand Prix creates a dangerous precedent, saying the Ferrari driver should have at least been given a warning if not a penalty.

Piastri and Leclerc were fighting over third place on Lap 8 of Sunday's race when the McLaren driver tried to overtake the Ferrari around the outside on the entry to Les Combes.

Leclerc was defending the position on the inside and squeezed Piastri to the outside of the circuit under braking, resulting in contact as the McLaren driver ran out of road.

McLaren believes the damage to Piastri's car cost him between 0.2 and 0.3 seconds per lap for the rest of the race.

Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri had a small collision in lap eight of the Belgian Grand Prix. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

The stewards investigated the incident during the race but opted not to issue a penalty to Leclerc.

"From where I was sitting, I was on the white line and got squeezed," Piastri said. "I think we were very lucky not to have a bigger crash because we touched wheels at the start of the braking zone, but I don't really know where I was supposed to go.

"I'm not saying it needed to be a penalty necessarily, but at least a black and white flag or something like that. Because if we think that that's fine, it's one thing touches like that, but even the incentive of knowing you can leave everyone with the absolute bare minimum space and get away with it, that's not the nicest place to be."

Black and white flags are issued by the race director and serve as a warning over driving standards -- a bit like a yellow card in football.

When Leclerc, who went on to finish second in the race, watched the incident in the cooldown room, he did so with a sharp intake of breath.

The Ferrari driver reacted by saying, "This one was..." but before he could finish his sentence, Max Verstappen, who was sat next to him, suggested: "... Was calculated?"

In the press conference after the race, Leclerc appeared to admit he was lucky to get away with the incident.

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"Lap 8 was too close," he said, "Luckily, it didn't have any consequences for either my race or his race, so that's good."

In their report on the incident, the stewards defended their decision of "no further action" by referencing Piastri's position relative to Leclerc and stating that the Ferrari driver had not acted deliberately.

"On the approach to Turn 5, Car 81 [Piastri] moved to overtake Car 16 [Leclerc] on the outside," the stewards' statement said. "Car 81 had some overlap on Car 16 but the front axle of Car 81 was not ahead of the front axle of Car 16 and there was no possibility of Car 81 completing an overtake from that position.

"In the Stewards' determination, Car 16 did not deliberately crowd Car 81 off the edge of the track. Car 16 followed the racing line before the entry to Turn 5 by moving slightly to the left to open up for Turn 5 and side to side contact occurred between the two cars."