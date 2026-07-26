Hungarian Grand Prix LIVE! Latest updates as Lando Norris targets first win of season

Open Extended Reactions

Lando Norris will be targeting his first race win of the season after taking pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix, and you can follow it all live right here, with ESPN.

The reigning world champion edged out Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton by a narrow 0.012 seconds.

- Hungarian Grand Prix: Lando Norris upsets Ferrari and Mercedes with blistering pole

- Lewis Hamilton handed grid penalty after impeding Oscar Piastri in qualifying, starts Hungarian GP in fifth

Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc finished in third, with title leader Kimi Antonelli in fourth.

Oscar Piastri was fifth-fastest in the upgraded McLaren. Red Bull's Max Verstappen spun out in the closing stages of Q3 which brought out the yellow flag.

He said afterwards: "The car just kept getting worse and worse lap after lap, so the more laps I did on this more and more difficult to put a lap together, and for tomorrow as well we need to fix that because the car is not drivable like this, as you can see in the front of the corner, I mean, you just turn in and the car is like non-existent in the rear, so it's really crazy."

Hamilton was being investigated for a penalty and was later handed a three-place grid penalty for impending Piastri in the final stages and will start Sunday's race in fifth.

The seven-time world champion shared his frustration on social media. He wrote: "Sometimes you just can't catch a break. Another weekend when I've been feeling great throughout all the sessions, but then it just falls apart. To go from being so close to pole to then starting P5 is extremely frustrating."

Antonelli, who leads Hamilton in the world championship by 45 points, has also been given a three-place penalty for failing to slow sufficiently for yellow flags in qualifying. He will now start the Hungarian Grand Prix in seventh.