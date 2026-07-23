George Russell's Mercedes engine glitch resolved, heads into Hungarian GP with 'positive mindset'

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George Russell has been handed a significant boost in his world championship bid after it emerged Mercedes has resolved his mysterious engine problem.

Russell trails teammate Kimi Antonelli by 50 points in the standings after the Italian teenager romped to his sixth victory from the 10 rounds so far at last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

Russell's race ended following a collision with Lewis Hamilton which arrived after he was exposed to the chasing pack following a first-lap engine glitch. A day earlier, a deployment riddle -- first blamed on Russell's driving style -- then contributed to him qualifying half-a-second behind Antonelli.

Russell said he was "praying" the debilitating problem would be fixed ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, the concluding round prior to the three-week summer break, and his Mercedes team are confident it has got to the bottom of the failure, an apparent coding issue hidden away in his engine.

George Russell is third in the title standings. Photo by Marcel van Dorst/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Speaking at the Hungaroring on Thursday, the 28-year-old, who has suffered a catalogue of mechanical issues this year, said: "These new power units are just exceptionally complex and there was something deeply embedded in the calibration of the code. It was almost impossible to see unless you knew exactly what to look for, but I'm glad we have found it.

"I definitely feel this is the most resilient I've ever been in my whole life, and I take pride in my mentality outside of the car. I still believe in myself and the team, even when everything looks against us.

"Unfortunately, I've had too much practice of being disappointed. Last week was a slap on the face, but I am closer in the championship than I was four races ago (Russell trailed Antonelli by 68 points after the Monaco Grand Prix), so I head into the weekend with a positive mindset and excitement about what's to come, rather than disappointment of what's happened."

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In a radio transmission, which was not broadcast during last Sunday's race at Spa-Francorchamps, Russell yelled: "I'm out, what the f--- happened with the SoC down the straight?

"I had no f---ing battery down the straight! Guys, unacceptable. Un-f---ing-acceptable this whole weekend."

Responding to his outburst, Russell continued: "We all hold ourselves to the highest level, and my emotions were exceptionally high because I got knocked out of the race.

"Radio messages, 99% of the time, are words that are said through pure frustration and hot-headedness. I am the first person to look at myself in the mirror and see where I can improve. It's nobody's fault, but we need to limit these issues.

"The whole team is standing by me and vice versa, and ultimately we have achieved what we wanted to in the sense of finding there was an problem (in the engine). And if you sit there and don't express your views, maybe you find an issue, maybe you don't, but you don't move forward.

"We're all humans within the machine, within the race car and we're fighting for everything we've got."