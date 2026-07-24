Aston Martin shut down Christian Horner ties: 'Very happy with our team'

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Christian Horner has been told by Adrian Newey that Aston Martin are "very happy with the personnel we have" with the former Red Bull team principal linked to the British team.

Horner is exploring a route back to Formula 1 after he was relieved of his duties by Red Bull a year ago.

The 52-year-old returned to the paddock at the British Grand Prix earlier this month, with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem insisting Horner will return to the sport.

Adrian Newey officially joined Aston Martin in March last year. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Newey worked with Horner across two decades at Red Bull but his tenure came to an abrupt end, announcing he was leaving the team in the wake of Horner being accused of controlling behaviour by a female colleague. Horner was twice exonerated of the claims.

Asked ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix about the likelihood of Horner heading to Aston Martin, and if he would like to rekindle their working relationship, Newey said: "Yes, I keep hearing about these rumours with Christian.

"I can't comment further. I don't really know anything about that.

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"All I can say is that we're very happy with our senior management team. And we may do some minor tweaks, but the personnel we have at Aston Martin, we are very happy with."

Aston Martin are in the midst of an abysmal year but they have arrived at the final round before the summer break armed with a major update.

Newey added: "The first races have been a complete nightmare. Hopefully we can get to at least a point of respectability now."