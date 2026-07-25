Lando Norris says new way of racing in F1 a 'shame:' 'Not how a sport should be run'

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World champion Lando Norris has taken a swipe at Formula 1 chiefs accusing them of putting profit before the sport.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, Norris also claimed F1 fans who have not been reared on Netflix's Drive to Survive series will "hate" this season's regulations.

The new engine rules -- a 50-50 split between combustion and electrical power -- have attracted criticism up and down the grid. They are back in the spotlight after the power-dependent rounds at Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps.

Respected Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle said he had been left with a "tear in my eye because we've lost all the great corners at Silverstone and at Spa" with drivers effectively slowing down at top speed to recharge their battery.

Lando Norris won the drivers' championship last year with McLaren. Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

Norris said: "It's a business. Everyone wants to make money, so in order for Audi (new to the grid for 2026) and other teams like Cadillac to come in, we had to make changes.

"Formula 1's gone too heavily led by the fact it's a business, and not how can you make the sport the best possible but how can we make the most money as a business.

"That's not how a sport should be run. It should never have been like that. And it is a shame."

F1 has made minor tweaks to the regulations after Max Verstappen likened the sport to Mario Kart.

The four-time world champion said after last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix that someone might "shoot" him if he continues to complain about the rules.

On social media, fans have also suggested speed, battery charge, and on-board telemetry graphics have been removed from broadcasts to hide that drivers are "slowing down" to manage their engines.

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George Russell's radio rant in Belgium -- where he took aim at his battery for contributing to his race-ending collision with Lewis Hamilton -- was also absent from the live broadcast.

And Norris continued: "Fans from five years ago, before Drive to Survive, would hate it. Fans nowadays like the personalities and the drivers and are not simply fans of Formula 1 as a whole sport. There's less interest in basically how the actual race goes, and more just has the driver done well or not.

"That's completely fine. But the biggest voice should always be the drivers, and that's not because we're selfish but because we have the best idea of how racing should be.

"And at the minute, we have very, very little say, and a lot more of what is done because if you can have Audi and other teams in it, it's a bigger win than the drivers being happy.

"I don't think Formula 1 is in a wobbly state. It will always be great. It can just be better."