Hungarian Grand Prix: Lando Norris fastest in final practice, Ferrari and Mercedes in the mix

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Lando Norris set the pace in the final practice session at the Hungarian Grand Prix, marking the first time a non-Mercedes driver has topped the session this season.

The McLaren driver crossed the line 0.117 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, setting a time of 1:17.939.

Title leader Kimi Antonelli had a more positive session and finished third-fastest in the Mercedes, while Charles Leclerc was fourth in the Ferrari.

Oscar Piastri in the other McLaren rounded out the top five and was less than half a second off his teammates' pace.

Lando Norris was quickest in the final practice session. Photo by Sona Maleterova/Getty Images

The Ferraris were looking strong on Friday with Leclerc topping first practice and Hamilton setting the pace in second practice.

George Russell's troubles appear to have carried over to Hungary. Russell said Mercedes had solved the engine glitch which scuppered his previous outing in Belgium.

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However, he was six-tenths slower than Norris in sixth and nearly half a second back from teammate Antonelli.

Russell trails Antonelli by 50 points in the title standings ahead of the final round before the summer break.

The Red Bull of Max Verstappen was off the pace finishing in seventh, with his teammate Isack Hadjar behind.

Qualifying for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix takes place at 3 p.m.

Information from PA contributed to this report.