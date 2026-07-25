Hungarian Grand Prix: Lando Norris upsets Ferrari and Mercedes with blistering pole

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Lando Norris landed the first pole position of his world championship defence after he beat Lewis Hamilton to the top spot for the Hungarian Grand Prix by just 0.012 seconds.

Hamilton appeared on course to end a three-year run without taking pole only to be usurped by Norris in the closing moments of a thrilling qualifying session at the Hungaroring.

Hamilton had to settle for second, a place ahead of his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, but he still has a strong chance of taking a record-extending ninth win at a venue he has so often ruled, and slash Kimi Antonelli's advantage at the summit of the world championship standings.

Antonelli, who holds a 45-point lead over Hamilton heading into the final round before the sport's summer break, starts only fourth after Mercedes' exclusive run of poles at every round so far came to a stuttering end.