Max Verstappen: Red Bull's pace a 'joke' after qualifying sixth at Hungarian Grand Prix

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BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Max Verstappen said it was "really crazy" and "a joke" to see just how far Red Bull's car was off the pace of its rivals in qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Verstappen qualified sixth, half a second off McLaren driver Lando Norris' pole position.

Both McLarens and Ferraris were ahead, as was Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli -- Verstappen might have been seventh were it not for a water leak on Antonelli's teammate George Russell's car, who also had to slow at the end of his lap for yellow flags when Verstappen spun at the final corner.

After Verstappen went off the track, his radio was broadcast on the F1 world TV feed.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen had to settle for sixth in qualifying at the Hungaroring. Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images

"The car is just completely broken aerodynamically, it's just getting worse and worse," he said. "What a joke! What a joke honestly, what a s--- weekend."

Speaking to the media afterwards, Verstappen said the car has showed no sign of improvement all weekend.

"The car just kept getting worse and worse lap after lap, so the more laps I did on this more and more difficult to put a lap together, and for tomorrow as well we need to fix that because the car is not drivable like this, as you can see in the front of the corner, I mean, you just turn in and the car is like non-existent in the rear, so it's really crazy," he said.

He said his experience of the car in qualifying went against the normal logic of an F1 session.

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"It normally gets better, with track conditions and that sort of thing," Verstappen added. "But my car just kept always doing more and more, and I think I'm quite good at understanding when there's a problem or when I feel something is not right.

"The car just became uncontrollable in some corners and entry, and like, the feeling that you have the car just not sticking anymore. I felt it before, but this, again, yeah, it's not good."

Verstappen's teammate Isack Hadjar qualified in eighth and was equally despondent when he spoke to the media.

"The pace has been rubbish since yesterday; we haven't really made any progress, and it's really frustrating," he told French broadcaster Canal+.

Speaking to reporters after the session, he said: "That's what the car can give us at the moment. We're the fourth fastest car. It's not good."

Asked about his expectations for Sunday's race, Hadjar explained everything would depend on how well he got away at the start.

"It's going to be hard to overtake tomorrow. I'm putting everything on lap one, and then that's it," he said.