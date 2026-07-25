Kimi Antonelli under investigation for two incidents during Hungary GP qualifying

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Championship leader Kimi Antonelli is under investigation for two separate incidents during qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix, which could result in grid penalties for Sunday's race.

Antonelli qualified fourth at the Hungaroring, but was summoned to the stewards after the session for allegedly ignoring yellow flags and, in a separate incident, driving unnecessary slowly.

On his final lap in qualifying, Antonelli passed yellow flags in the final corner after Max Verstappen spun off the road ahead of him.

Antonelli was the next driver on track behind the Red Bull and the yellow flag was displayed on a light panel just before he entered the final corner.

Kimi Antonelli is leading the drivers' championship. Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

F1's sporting regulations require that "any driver passing through a waved yellow flag marshalling sector must reduce their speed and be prepared to change direction."

The rules add: "In order for the stewards to be satisfied that any such driver has complied with these requirements they are expected to have braked earlier and/or discernibly reduced speed in the relevant marshalling sector."

Because the yellow flag appeared as Antonelli approached Turn 16, where he would have hit the brakes regardless, it will be up to the stewards to determine whether he slowed enough for the corner compared to previous laps to be in compliance with the regulations.

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In a separate stewards' document, Antonelli was also summoned to the stewards for driving unnecessarily slowly during qualifying.

The race directors' notes for this weekend state that "in order to ensure that cars are not driven unnecessarily slowly on any laps during and after the end of qualifying or during reconnaissance lap(s) when the pit exit is opened for the race, drivers must stay below 1:32.0 between the Safety Car lines shown on the pit lane drawing."

It appears Antonelli exceeded that maximum time limit at some point during qualifying, but he might avoid a penalty if the stewards agree "exceptional circumstances" resulted in the slow driving.

Antonelli went into this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix with a 45-point lead over Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' championship.

Hamilton, who qualified second for Sunday's race, has received a three-place grid penalty for impeding Oscar Piastri in Q3.