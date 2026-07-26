The 'Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia': Quirky new race confirmed as calendar changes

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Formula 1 officially has a new race on the calendar: The 'Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.'

F1 confirmed the news -- as reported by ESPN on Saturday -- ahead of Sunday's Hungarian GP, with Malaysia hosting the race on behalf of the Bahrain GP after that event was cancelled due to the war in Iran earlier this year.

The new event will take place on Oct. 2 - 4 at Sepang International Circuit, a track almost 4,000 miles from Bahrain's Sakhir and which last hosted a race in 2017. It is subject to final agreements and sign-off, including the approval of the World Motor Sport Council.

The change allows F1 to preserve a Grand Prix that would otherwise not have happened, with a 23-race schedule now set for 2026. Although that could change further should races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi not take place.

Bahrain is covering a lot of the burdens associated with hosting the race, and as such both sides have agreed to the naming: The Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

"We are delighted to confirm that Malaysia will host the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2026. Once again, the sport has demonstrated its ability to adapt, find solutions, and deliver, creating an exciting moment for everyone who follows Formula 1," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

"Most importantly, this is fantastic news for our fans. They will continue to enjoy a full and exciting Formula 1 calendar, while also seeing the sport return to a great venue. Malaysia is an incredible country, and Sepang holds a special place in Formula 1 history. It will provide a spectacular setting for racing and an unforgettable experience for fans at the circuit and watching around the world."

Malaysia will host the Bahrain Grand Prix in October, F1 has confirmed. Glenn Dunbar/LAT Images

Bahrain's race had been due to take place in April, but was postponed in March along with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix due to the war in Iran.

Bahrain had hoped to rearrange its event for Oct. 4 -- on a free weekend between F1 events in Azerbaijan and Singapore -- but an escalation in hostilities this month has made that option impossible.

On top of the races in Bahrain and Saudi, F1 finishes the season with a double header in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Formula 1's commercial agreement with its 11 teams and its TV broadcasters around the world states that the calendar cannot fall below 22 events, meaning two of the four Middle East races would need to be replaced if they were all to be cancelled due to the war.

Sources have told ESPN that European circuits Imola, in Italy, and Portimao, in Portugal, are being lined up as potential season-deciders should F1 need to cancel those two races as well.

Only one of them would be required in that scenario, with Malaysia helping fill the Bahrain cancellation.

Sources have told ESPN that Imola has become the likely option for the finale in that instance.

Portimao is already returning to the calendar as the Portuguese Grand Prix in 2027 and is about to undertake a major revamp of its facilities in preparation for that.

The venue likely could have hosted a race in the October window, as it would have fallen before that rebuilding project was likely to begin.

Hosting a race in late November or early December would delay that project and might well have a knock-on effect into 2027.

That means Imola, home town of F1 boss Stefano Domenicali, is the more likely to stand in as a season finale, in a season which could see Kimi Antonelli become the first Italian world champion since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

Information from ESPN's Nate Saunders was used in this report.