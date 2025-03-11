        <
          Fantasy baseball dynasty rankings: Top 300 players for 2025 and beyond

          Gunnar Henderson is truly a rising star who should be taken in the first round of dynasty drafts. AP
          • Tristan H. Cockcroft
          Mar 11, 2025, 06:42 PM

          The 2025 season is rapidly approaching, and what better way to quench your thirst for fantasy baseball than to dive right into a dynasty or keeper league! These kinds of leagues take the fantasy baseball experience to the next level, balancing success today with building a roster that can sustain that success for the long haul.

          To give you a head start, I've provided rankings that can help a new dynasty/keeper manager handle an inaugural draft, just as they can help an experienced dynasty or keeper manager make final roster cut-down decisions. It's in this space where I rank players for the next five-plus seasons, serving as an effective price guide for dynasty and keeper leagues.

          The rankings formula

          This Dynasty 300 update uses the following player valuation formula:

          • 2025 performance: 20%.

          • 2026 performance: 20%.

          • 2027 performance: 20%.

          • 2028 performance: 20%.

          • 2029 performance and beyond: 20%.