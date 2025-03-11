Fantasy baseball dynasty rankings: Top 300 players for 2025 and beyond

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 season is rapidly approaching, and what better way to quench your thirst for fantasy baseball than to dive right into a dynasty or keeper league! These kinds of leagues take the fantasy baseball experience to the next level, balancing success today with building a roster that can sustain that success for the long haul.

To give you a head start, I've provided rankings that can help a new dynasty/keeper manager handle an inaugural draft, just as they can help an experienced dynasty or keeper manager make final roster cut-down decisions. It's in this space where I rank players for the next five-plus seasons, serving as an effective price guide for dynasty and keeper leagues.

The rankings formula

This Dynasty 300 update uses the following player valuation formula:

2025 performance: 20%.

2026 performance: 20%.

2027 performance: 20%.

2028 performance: 20%.

2029 performance and beyond: 20%.