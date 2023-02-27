Fantasy baseball: Cardinals prospect starts strong

Fantasy baseball managers love the prospects and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Jordan Walker is one of the better ones in the sport. Walker is only 20 years old and has yet to play at the Triple-A level, but his long home run in Sunday's Spring Training game -- a definitive, three-run blast in the first inning off veteran RHP Johnny Cueto (now a member of the Miami Marlins) -- should pique the interest of fantasy managers, especially if he continues to hit and earns a promotion to the majors for Opening Day.

Walker is eligible at third base in fantasy for now, but is handling corner outfield duty for the Cardinals since they employ All-Star Nolan Arenado at the hot corner. He is barely a thought in ESPN redraft leagues (which now feature smaller lineups) as he is rostered in fewer than 5% of them. He is going just inside the top 250 of NFBC drafts, though and the statistical upside is impressive. Walker, a right-handed hitter, hit .304 with 19 home runs and a 10% walk rate for Double-A Springfield last season -- and he stole 22 bases.