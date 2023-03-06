Fantasy baseball managers always pay a bit more attention to hitters on the Colorado Rockies because that lucky franchise gets to play half of its games in the high altitude of Denver's Coors Field -- and that tends to be a good thing for hitters. The Rockies as a franchise are a bit of a mess, but when they play at home, runs do score. The recent news that starting 2B Brendan Rodgers (hardly a superstar but still a 20th-round selection in ESPN average live drafts), may miss the season due to a shoulder injury creates opportunity.

About the only thing the Rockies have definitively said about the pending absence of Rodgers, who hit .266 with 13 home runs last season, is that 2B/3B Ryan McMahon -- a gifted defender and modest power hitter -- will regularly handle second base. He played only 10 games at the position last season, but this move likely is not about him, but rather the team having other options for third base. For example, Kris Bryant, last season's big signing who hit nary a home run at Coors Field, has played much of his career at third base (although not at all last season). The team says he will remain in left field.