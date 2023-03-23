        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Fantasy Baseball ESPN+ Cheat Sheet: Sleepers, busts, rookies and closers

          Baseball managers have lineup cards, fantasy baseball managers have draft-day cheat sheets. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
          11:01 AM GMT
          • ESPN Fantasy

          No matter how hard you study for your fantasy baseball draft, there are simply too many names to keep track of from pick to pick. That's why they invented cheat sheets. Unlike other cheat sheets, this one isn't just rankings. We've taken the best of Eric Karabell, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Todd Zola, Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan to create one sheet to rule them all.

          The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet aggregates all the names you need to know, drawn from the following content, most of which can be found in the fantasy baseball draft kit:

          Karabell's Do Not Draft list

          Karabell's Do Draft list

          Cockcroft's 20 players to target in drafts

          Cockcroft's 10 players to pass on at their current draft value

          Passan's 2023 MLB season preview

          McDaniel's top fantasy prosects for 2023

          Zola's fantasy impact of the new shift restrictions

          Cockcroft's Kings of Command qualifying pitchers

          Closers and Next In Line from our fantasy bullpen depth chart

          Click on the link below for the printable, portable PDF featuring hundreds of names you'll want to have handy on draft day.