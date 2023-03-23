Fantasy Baseball ESPN+ Cheat Sheet: Sleepers, busts, rookies and closers

No matter how hard you study for your fantasy baseball draft, there are simply too many names to keep track of from pick to pick. That's why they invented cheat sheets. Unlike other cheat sheets, this one isn't just rankings. We've taken the best of Eric Karabell, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Todd Zola, Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan to create one sheet to rule them all.

The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet aggregates all the names you need to know, drawn from the following content, most of which can be found in the fantasy baseball draft kit:

• Karabell's Do Not Draft list

• Karabell's Do Draft list

• Cockcroft's 20 players to target in drafts

• Cockcroft's 10 players to pass on at their current draft value

• Passan's 2023 MLB season preview

• McDaniel's top fantasy prosects for 2023

• Zola's fantasy impact of the new shift restrictions

• Cockcroft's Kings of Command qualifying pitchers

• Closers and Next In Line from our fantasy bullpen depth chart

Click on the link below for the printable, portable PDF featuring hundreds of names you'll want to have handy on draft day.