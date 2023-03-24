Philadelphia Phillies 1B Rhys Hoskins tore the ACL in his left knee on Thursday afternoon, ending his 2023 season before it even had a chance to begin, and sending fantasy managers who had already invested in this reliable, top-100 points league option searching for a productive replacement. Hoskins is currently a top-10 first baseman in ESPN average live drafts (our standard is points formats now) and finished last season tied for 52nd among all hitters in points leagues. However, as with New York Mets RP Edwin Diaz, who tore his knee a week prior in the World Baseball Classic, fantasy managers must move on.

Hoskins, a pending free agent after this season, is one of the more reliable power hitters, having averaged 30 home runs over the last four full seasons, and points leagues managers love the myriad walks. In ESPN's new standard leagues, with no corner infielder position, there are ample options available at the position not among the first 200 selections in most drafts, including Baltimore's Ryan Mountcastle, Cleveland's Josh Naylor, Boston rookie Triston Casas and underrated National Joey Meneses.