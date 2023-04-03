In an exciting opening baseball weekend in which the run-scoring environment was way up and game times were way down (but in a good way!), the Boston Red Sox were the lone team to score at least nine runs in each game. In fact, they scored precisely nine runs in each game as their new, revamped lineup sans SS Xander Bogaerts but featuring Japanese import OF Masataka Yoshida and longtime MLB veterans Justin Turner and Adam Duvall scorched the Baltimore Orioles for a .327 batting average and .959 OPS.

Duvall launched a pair of home runs, including Saturday's stunning game-winner after the game was prolonged due to Orioles OF Ryan McKenna dropping a simple fly ball, and knocked in eight runs over the three games. Not surprisingly, he is one of the most-added players in ESPN standard leagues, but he's also still available in 68% of them. Duvall struggled with a wrist injury in a truncated 2022 campaign, but he does have three 30-HR seasons to his credit, and we should not be at all surprised if a fourth is on its way.

Yoshida, an eager 12th-round choice in ESPN average live drafts, hit four singles in his 13 at-bats, drawing a walk, stealing the team's lone base and scoring four runs, batting fourth in the lineup. The Red Sox expect some power, of course, and some power is likely, but Yoshida is also an excellent contact hitter who should reach base at a high clip. This is good for fantasy managers, too, notably in points formats, which reward walks and avoiding outs. Duvall hit fifth all weekend and should see ample situations for run production.