Tampa Bay Rays RHP Pete Fairbanks didn't look like one of the top relief pitchers in baseball during his first several big-league seasons, and then in 2022, wow, he sure did! Fairbanks had a 1.13 ERA and an 0.67 WHIP over 24 innings, averaging 99 mph with his fastball. permitting only one home run and three walks, striking out 43.7% of hitters faced, and saving eight wins. Extrapolate his numbers over a full season and we have a fantasy baseball superstar.

Unfortunately, Fairbanks is 29 years old and staying on the field has been a problem over his five big-league seasons. He tossed just 42 2/3 innings for the 2021 Rays, posting unspectacular numbers -- and that's the lone season in which he reached even 30 innings. Obviously, fantasy managers seek great numbers from relievers with the saves, strikeouts and run prevention, but some level of durability is desired, too. It is fair to wonder how popular Fairbanks should be in fantasy, and perhaps there is no right answer.