          Fantasy baseball: Brewers turning to youth in the outfield

          Milwaukee is hoping that young outfielders like Garrett Mitchell and Joey Wiemer will quickly grow into Brewers mainstays. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
          3:42 PM GMT
          • Eric KarabellESPN Senior Writer
          While a pair of Milwaukee Brewers rookie outfielders have starred in the majors this week, believe it or not, the best is likely still yet to come!

          Most fantasy managers in dynasty/keeper formats already know about Jackson Chourio -- a precocious, tooled-up, 19-year-old who is already among the top prospects in the sport. He is expected to be a star within two seasons. Chourio starts the 2023 season at Double-A Biloxi, where he finished his 2022 season. However, there is so much more!

          Garrett Mitchell, 24, hit .311 with eight stolen bases in his 26-game debut for the big club last season and currently handles center field for the Brewers. The left-handed hitting UCLA product hit for little power in the minor leagues, but he has three home runs just in the past few days, including the game-winner on Wednesday against the New York Mets.