The fantasy baseball schedule reverts to a more traditional seven-day scoring period during Week 2 and it should be a good one. We should get the season debuts of Joe Musgrove, Garrett Whitlock and Kyle Wright, the first two-start week of Grayson Rodriguez's career, and a three-game visit by the St. Louis Cardinals to the hitters' heaven known as Coors Field.

With that in mind, here are all of the pitcher and hitter ratings for the week, along with our usual listing of scheduling quirks and lineup lock times. Use this information wisely.