Fantasy baseball: Keep an eye out for the Tampa Bay Rays

Pittsburgh Pirates SS Oneil Cruz, one of the league's most exciting players and a top-100 choice in ESPN average live drafts, fractured his left ankle in a home plate collision Sunday afternoon and could be sidelined for two months or more. Cruz, initially projected by ESPN Fantasy to hit 25 home runs, score 90 runs and steal 23 bases, is more valuable in roto leagues rather than points formats due to the stolen bases and his sketchy plate discipline, but still, it will be difficult to replace him in all fantasy leagues.

In fact, OF Bryan Reynolds and Cruz are the lone Pirates hitters rostered in more than 20% of ESPN standard leagues, a clear indictment of Pittsburgh's underwhelming lineup. OF Ji Hwan Bae, who has played center field and second base for the Pirates this season, could assume leadoff duties for Cruz, while 2B/3B Rodolfo Castro likely handles shortstop. Bae has two stolen bases, and he stole 33 bases between Triple-A Indianapolis and the major leagues last season. Castro hit 23 home runs and stole 12 bases for the Pirates and Indianapolis.