If fantasy baseball managers want proof that a Colorado Rockies relief pitcher can provide solid numbers, all they need to do is look at last season, when RHP Daniel Bard was a stunning, top-10 fantasy closer, saving 34 games with a 1.79 ERA. Bard is currently on the IL, as the pitcher is dealing with anxiety, with no return date in sight. Replacement RHP Pierce Johnson has stepped up nicely with saves in three of his first four appearances.

Johnson, a journeyman now with his fourth team in his six big-league seasons, missed most of the 2022 season with San Diego due to elbow tendinitis. He was effective the prior year, posting a 3.22 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP. Still, who expected saves? Johnson signed with Colorado, his hometown team, for one year and $5 million, and with nary a career save to his big-league record. It's early, of course, but the closing role seems to suit Johnson. Perhaps he keeps it for a while.