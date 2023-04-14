Fantasy baseball's Week 3 begins with Patriots' Day in Boston, which brings with it the annual tradition of the 11 a.m. ET Boston Red Sox game. This year, we're in for a treat, as the visiting Los Angeles Angels are scheduled to start Shohei Ohtani, aligning him for only the second two-start week of his six-year career, while the Red Sox will start Chris Sale, a six-time top-10 fantasy point scoring starting pitcher who has struggled thus far in 2023. With the unusually early start to the week, do not forget to set your lineups. In fact, you should make sure to do at least a preliminary review on Sunday night (the 16th), just to be safe.

Note that Peacock Sunday games begin during Week 3, which causes an earlier-than-usual start to that day's action. Sunday's first game, Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies, has a 12:05 p.m. ET scheduled first pitch, so keep that in mind as you prepare your daily lineups. Also be aware that 19 of the next 20 Sundays have such a game, and a few of those will have even earlier start times (11:35 a.m. ET).

Week 3 features quite a bit of head-to-head action among popular preseason World Series picks: The Atlanta Braves play three road games against the San Diego Padres and three home games against the Houston Astros. The Astros, before that three-game, weekend road trip to Atlanta, host the Toronto Blue Jays for three games. Those Blue Jays, meanwhile, begin with that three-game series at Houston before heading north to play three weekend road games against the New York Yankees.

That's a lot of top-shelf, compelling baseball to watch, and the good news is that a pair of those games are on ESPN+ (Blue Jays at Astros on Monday at 8:10 p.m. and Blue Jays at Yankees on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET). Enjoy watching!