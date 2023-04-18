Arizona Diamondbacks LHP Andrew Chafin has saved games for four different big-league clubs since the start of the 2020 season, but he never saved a lot of games, and fantasy managers saw little need to invest. That is changing quickly. The Diamondbacks hold first place in the NL West and Chafin, the most-added relief pitcher in ESPN standard leagues, saved Monday's win at St. Louis, breezing through the ninth inning on 12 pitches, striking out two.

Chafin, now in his 10th season, used to be a LOOGY, that unique, fun term used to describe left-handed fellas brought into games implicitly to deal with left-handed batters, then swiftly removed so their average stuff couldn't be preyed upon by slugging right-handed hitters. Chafin routinely made more than 70 appearances per season, but barely averaged 50 innings. Then came the "three-batter rule" and the acronym, along with many a LOOGY themselves disappeared. Chafin, however, is thriving. He started throwing his slider more and now he's getting everyone out.