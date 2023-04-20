Young New York Mets 3B Brett Baty and C Francisco Alvarez are already in the major leagues and piquing the collective interest of fantasy managers now anxiously awaiting their statistical production, but the organization boasts other hitting prospects who are thriving at the plate for Triple-A Syracuse. Take a look at SS Ronny Mauricio and 1B Mark Vientos, both among the International League leaders in batting average, home runs and OPS. While their positions are filled in the majors, it doesn't mean they can't eventually impact fantasy leagues.

Mauricio, 22, is a switch-hitter with enticing power and speed but little plate discipline, as he has piled on the strikeouts in the minor leagues, drawing few walks. He hit .260 with 26 home runs and 20 stolen bases -- and a .296 OBP -- at Double-A Binghamton last season. His OPS is 1.193 through 16 games one level up this season. The Mets could wind up utilizing Mauricio as trade bait, since Francisco Lindor is set at shortstop forever, but opportunity could arise at second or third base, too, if needed. At this point, it is not needed.