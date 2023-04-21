It's a busy week ahead in fantasy baseball, as Week 4 has 96 total games, one of the higher single-week totals of 2023 (excluding rescheduled postponements in future weeks, which will alter the original schedule). Thirteen of the 30 teams will play on all seven days, while only one -- the San Diego Padres -- will play just five times.

There's a reason for that low total. The Padres and San Francisco Giants will play a two-game weekend series in Mexico City at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú, the first such regular-season series in that city, with the Padres considered the "home team" for those Saturday and Sunday contests. For planning purposes, bear in mind that while the Forecaster does not project park factors for this venue because of the lack of historical data there, the city resides roughly 7,200 feet above sea level -- nearly 2,000 higher than Coors Field's elevation in Colorado -- and the park has 325-feet measurements down the foul lines and 400 feet to center field, making it a probable hitter-friendly ballpark and potentially a hitter's heaven. It's understandable if you choose to inflate these projected hitter ratings while fading your scheduled starters there -- just say no to Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish -- accordingly.

In another series of note, while the teams might both be sub-.500 entering play on April 21, we will get a rematch of the 2022 World Series during Week 4. The Houston Astros, who begin their week with an equally compelling three-game road series against the Tampa Bay Rays, host the Philadelphia Phillies for three weekend contests. The finale is the Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. Happy watching!