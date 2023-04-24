Weekend recap: Adolis Garcia's hot streak brings warning signs

Texas Rangers OF Adolis Garcia hit 58 home runs and stole 41 bases over the past two seasons, establishing himself as a surprising fantasy baseball stalwart for roto leagues. On Saturday, in one of the signature performances of the young season, Garcia smacked three home runs and added two doubles, knocking in eight runs, in an 18-3 win over the hapless, embarrassing Oakland Athletics. Garcia, 30, enters this week, the final one of April, among the top 10 options on the ESPN Player Rater and in points formats.

Detroit Tigers SS Javier Baez, however, enters this week as the No. 37 shortstop on the same Player Rater, and averaging a sad 1.2 fantasy points per game in standard formats. Ugly, right? You don't want any part of Baez, once upon a time a fantasy stalwart but now, at 30, not much fun to rely on in fantasy.

What could Garcia and Baez possibly have in common at this point, other than their age? Well, they actually have more in common than any Garcia investor wants to acknowledge.